NFL Week 7 Game Picks

Week 7 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 6, John Stolnis is alone in the top spot. The BGN Community is still near the middle of the pack.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the staff is split on this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Fair enough. Should be a good game.
BGN Community Week 6 record: 10-5
BGN Community overall record: 60-33
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Vote for your picks below.
(If you can’t see the polls, click here and try opening this article from the front page.)
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
87%
Jaguars
-
12%
Saints
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
82%
Browns
-
18%
Colts
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
19%
Falcons
-
80%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
95%
Bills
-
4%
Patriots
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
85%
Commanders
-
14%
Giants
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
51%
Lions
-
48%
Ravens
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
78%
Raiders
-
21%
Bears
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
20%
Steelers
-
80%
Rams
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
10%
Cardinals
-
90%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
11%
Chargers
-
88%
Chiefs
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
87%
Packers
-
12%
Broncos
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
25%
Dolphins
-
74%
Eagles
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
78%
49ers
-
21%
Vikings
