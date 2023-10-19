 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Julio Jones is an Eagle

Filed under:

NFL Week 7 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s football matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 6, John Stolnis is alone in the top spot. The BGN Community is still near the middle of the pack.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the staff is split on this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Fair enough. Should be a good game.

BGN Community Week 6 record: 10-5

BGN Community overall record: 60-33

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

(If you can’t see the polls, click here and try opening this article from the front page.)

Poll

Which team will win in Week 7?

view results
  • 87%
    Jaguars
    (43 votes)
  • 12%
    Saints
    (6 votes)
49 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 7?

view results
  • 82%
    Browns
    (41 votes)
  • 18%
    Colts
    (9 votes)
50 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 7?

view results
  • 19%
    Falcons
    (9 votes)
  • 80%
    Buccaneers
    (38 votes)
47 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 7?

view results
  • 95%
    Bills
    (44 votes)
  • 4%
    Patriots
    (2 votes)
46 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 7?

view results
  • 85%
    Commanders
    (40 votes)
  • 14%
    Giants
    (7 votes)
47 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 7?

view results
  • 51%
    Lions
    (22 votes)
  • 48%
    Ravens
    (21 votes)
43 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 7?

view results
  • 78%
    Raiders
    (32 votes)
  • 21%
    Bears
    (9 votes)
41 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 7?

view results
  • 20%
    Steelers
    (8 votes)
  • 80%
    Rams
    (32 votes)
40 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 7?

view results
  • 10%
    Cardinals
    (4 votes)
  • 90%
    Seahawks
    (36 votes)
40 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 7?

view results
  • 11%
    Chargers
    (5 votes)
  • 88%
    Chiefs
    (37 votes)
42 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 7?

view results
  • 87%
    Packers
    (35 votes)
  • 12%
    Broncos
    (5 votes)
40 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 7?

view results
  • 25%
    Dolphins
    (14 votes)
  • 74%
    Eagles
    (41 votes)
55 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 7?

view results
  • 78%
    49ers
    (32 votes)
  • 21%
    Vikings
    (9 votes)
41 votes total Vote Now

