Eagles Injury Report: Good news on DeVonta Smith, Lane Johnson, Darius Slay

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 7 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Two players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Reed Blankenship and Bradley Roby.

Blankenship is on track to miss this week’s game. Not ideal for the Eagles to be without their top safety against this potent Dolphins offense. Philly figures to start Sydney Brown and Terrell Edmunds on the back end.

Roby is also on track to miss this week’s game. It remains to be seen how the Eagles will handle nickel cornerback. Will they move James Bradberry back inside at all? Will Josiah Scott rotate in? Will we see Eli Ricks in there?

Four players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Lane Johnson, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Carter, and Dallas Goedert.

Johnson was upgraded to limited after being listed under DNP for Wednesday’s walkthrough. It looks like Johnson is indeed on track to play this weekend, which is great news for the Eagles.

Smith told reporters he’s good to go for Sunday night despite being listed under DNP on Wednesday. The Eagles could have A.J. Brown, Smith, and Julio Jones are their top three wide receivers.

Carter was limited for the second day in a row. The Eagles could really afford to have him on Sunday night; getting interior pressure on Tua Tagovailoa is crucial. The team might be managing him to help get the rookie to Sunday.

Goedert is expected to play; he’s likely being managed to get to Sunday night.

Five players were listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Darius Slay, Milton Williams, Sydney Brown, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Eli Ricks.

Slay and Williams were both upgraded to full go after being listed as limited on Wednesday. They’ll be ready to play.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Reed Blankenship (ribs)

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Jalen Carter (ankle)

TE Dallas Goedert (groin)

OT Lane Johnson (ankle)

WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Sydney Brown (hamstring)

CB Eli Ricks (knee)

CB Darius Slay (knee)

DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps)

DT Milton Williams (ankle)

MIAMI DOLPHINS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

Star cornerback Xavien Howard was upgraded to limited. Looks like he has a chance to play this weekend.

Starting center Connor Williams and fullback Alec Ingold were also upgraded to limited.

Rotational defender Andrew Van Ginkel missed practice due to illness.

Fill-in starting left tackle Kendall Lamm returned to practice after missing Wednesday due to personal reasons.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Xavien Howard (groin)

FB Alec Ingold (foot)

CB Kader Kohou (neck)

DB Nik Needham (Achilles)

CB Jalen Ramsey (knee)

OL Connor Williams (groin)

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Chase Claypool (knee)

LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique)

RB Jeff Wilson (ribs/finger)