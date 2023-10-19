Thursday Night Football: Jaguars vs. Saints

Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season will kick off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) and the New Orleans Saints (3-3).

These teams have only faced off seven times over the year, with the Saints leading the all-time series, 5-2. New Orleans has won the past four meeting, including most recent in Jacksonville back in 2019, 13-6. Still, the Jaguars are back for their first game in the United States since Week 4, but are coming off a big win over the Bills in London.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints

TV Schedule

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Location: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Sirius: 158 (JAX), 83 (NO), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (JAX), 225 (NO)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Amazon Prime Video

Odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Jacksonville Jaguars: +2 (+110)

New Orleans Saints: -2 (-130)

Over/Under: 40

BLG Pick: Jaguars +2

