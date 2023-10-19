Eagles News: PFF proposes Kevin Byard trade to Philadelphia

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

10 trades NFL teams should make ahead of the 2023 trade deadline - PFF

Tennessee Titans S Kevin Byard → Philadelphia Eagles. Trade compensation: 2025 third-round pick Contract acquired: Two years, $16,322,222 ($0 guaranteed). Byard’s 2023 salary was reduced to $4 million before the season, which makes him significantly easier to trade at the deadline. And while he’s expressed a desire to remain in Tennessee for the rest of his career, perhaps the chance to contend for a Super Bowl is too hard to pass up. This is a tough trade valuation, with just two safeties aged 30 or older traded since 2010 — and both for Day 3 picks. Byard is a better player than both at this stage in his career by a comfortable margin, but there may not be a middle ground where Tennessee is happy with the return and Philadelphia doesn’t feel like they are giving up too much. The Eagles also do not have a third- or fourth-round pick in 2024. Ultimately, the Eagles are chasing a ring in what could potentially be the final season for close to a half-dozen franchise legends, so we think they’re willing to be aggressive here. Eagles starting free safety Reed Blankenship, the team’s leading tackler through Week 6 with a 79.2 coverage grade, is dealing with a rib injury, so they have been looking into defensive backs across the league, which may not be a great sign. Byard was PFF’s highest-graded safety in 2021 with a 90.4 mark and followed that up in 2022 with an 81.0 coverage grade, picking off nine passes over the past two seasons with eight more pass breakups. As a tackler, Byard has earned tackling grades above 80.0 with missed tackle rates below 7% in six straight seasons. He’s as reliable on the back end as any player in football.

Buyers/sellers at 2023 NFL trade deadline: Will Chiefs target WR? Should Titans deal Derrick Henry? - NFL.com

Never ever, ever count out Howie Roseman from making a move to better his club. The Eagles are 5-1, but it hasn’t been pretty. The secondary has been riddled with injuries and the defense ranks 20th in passing yards allowed per game. Most recently, Reed Blankenship suffered a ribs injury in Week 6. Roseman should look to the trade market to bolster the back end of a Super Bowl contender. Kyler Dugger would be a splashy addition if the Pats decide to move on. Or perhaps Roseman goes bolder and convinces the Broncos to part with Justin Simmons.

Eagles Film Analysis: All-22 defense takeaways from the Jets game - BGN

It feels weird after a defeat, but this is a pretty positive article about the Eagles’ defense. They played well! Considering how many injuries they have in the secondary, they managed to do just enough and I think the defense would have won the Eagles the game if Hurts didn’t throw that final interception. The Eagles were very aggressive against the run early on and I was shocked when I started watching the film and saw 4 defensive tackles! This is very aggressive and it worked. The Eagles did a good job for the most part stopping the Jets running game. Jordan Davis had to play a lot of snaps in this game because the Eagles played a lot of 5-man fronts and I thought Davis was really good. He’s having a great 2nd season.

On the Shane Page #1: Breaking down the Eagles offense and defense Week 6 against the Jets - BGN Radio

On the premiere episode of On the Shane Page, Shane Haff and Jonny Page bring you in depth film breakdown on the Eagles offense and defense during the Week 6 loss to the Jets and preview the Dolphins.

Eagles vs. Dolphins: Five matchups to watch - PhillyVoice

This is not a great offensive line as currently constructed. The Eagles should have significant matchup advantages with Josh Sweat against Lamm, Haason Reddick against Austin Jackson, and take your pick of the Eagles’ interior defensive linemen against LG Isaiah Wynn and whoever plays at center, whether that’s Eichenberg or an injury-hampered Williams. Of course, the Dolphins’ mediocre O-line is protected by Tua Tagovailoa, who gets the ball out faster than any other quarterback in the NFL, at an average of 2.37 seconds. By comparison, Jalen Hurts is getting it out at an average of 3.06 seconds.

Regrading the Eagles vs. Jets: Film review shows Jalen Hurts’ shaky pocket presence, Josh Sweat’s impact - Inquirer

The Eagles don’t want to place Hurts in a box because he can at times make something out of nothing with his legs. The franchise has had to toe this delicate line before with mobile quarterbacks like Randall Cunningham, Michael Vick and Carson Wentz. But there is a time and place. On the fateful interception, Hurts again had a clean pocket. He didn’t backpedal as much as he re-set his feet. “Was that unnecessary?” Johnson said when asked about Hurts’ extra movement. “No, I just think any time you’re back there in the pocket, you’re just trying to create that space to find windows to maneuver the defense.” The additional movement probably had little effect on the timing of the throw, but it seemed unnecessary. Was he feeling the heat, or did the 6-foot-1 Hurts feel the need to create a passing lane vs. the Jets’ rush? Adams read his eyes, though, and the quarterback never accounted for the safety. Adams said after that game that his coaches told him to drop into the “B” gap and that Hurts would “throw it right to him.”

Dolphins DC Vic Fangio on time with Eagles: If there’s any advantage, it’s theirs - PFT

On Thursday, Fangio was asked if that experience will be helpful as he prepares to face the Eagles offense this weekend. “I was giving them more information than they were giving me. If there is any advantage, it’s in their favor,” Fangio said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. Sunday will tell us if there was any advantage gained by having Fangio in the building last year, but the bigger question for the Eagles may be whether they can come up with the right plan to slow down the league’s top offense.

Week 7 NFL Picks Against the Spread - The Ringer

The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season last week, which included Jalen Hurts throwing an uncharacteristic interception late in the fourth quarter against the Jets. Two big differences with this Eagles offense, compared to last season: They’re turning the ball over at a much higher rate. With Hurts as their starter last season, they turned it over on 7.7 percent of their offensive possessions. Through six weeks this season, that number’s all the way up to 14.3 percent. They haven’t been nearly as efficient in the red zone. The Eagles are converting 45.5 percent of their red zone trips into touchdowns, compared to 68.6 percent last season. I don’t expect the Eagles defense to slow down the Dolphins much, but their pass rush has a chance to impact the game. And this feels like it’ll be a run-heavy game plan in which the Eagles try to sustain long drives. I’ve gone back and forth a few times here, but I like the Eagles to bounce back in a close one at home. The pick: Eagles (-2.5)

Barnwell’s NFL trade tiers: Who’s worth a first-round pick? - ESPN+

One first-round pick and change: WR A.J. Brown, WR DeVonta Smith, OT Jordan Mailata, DT Jalen Carter. This is a pretty exciting core of young talent. Brown cost the Eagles first- and third-round picks when they acquired him from the Titans during the 2022 draft, and it would be hard to argue against the idea he’s worth more now. He’s on pace for a 1,904-yard season. Smith is lagging, but I don’t think anybody would be surprised if he had a 150-yard game in any given week. Mailata’s development from rugby league player in Australia into superstar left tackle in two and a half years is one of the more incredible stories in recent league history and a tentpole argument in O-line coach Jeff Stoutland’s case for the Hall of Fame. Mailata’s four-year, $64 million extension is a bargain considering how much more lesser players are making at tackle. He might be the most valuable player besides Hurts on this roster. Carter already has established himself as a worthy successor to Javon Hargrave and a Pro Bowl-caliber interior defender. He leads all tackles in pass rush win rate, and the Eagles felt his absence when Carter was sidelined for Sunday’s loss to the Jets by an ankle injury. The rookie No. 9 overall pick already looks like a steal.

NFC playoffs tracker: While Cowboys rest, rooting advice for Week 7 schedule - Blogging The Boys

This primetime, interconference showdown between 5-1 teams is one of the best chances for Philly to suffer another loss on the entire remaining schedule. They’ll be fired up coming off the upset against the Jets, but the Dolphins are well-equipped on both sides of the ball to withstand any extra motivation. For Cowboys fans, there’s no question how you want this one to go.

Commanders vs Giants Wednesday Injury Report: Washington’s injury list gets longer - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders returned to practice today after Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. They are preparing for another road game, and will be playing the New York Giants for their second division game of the season. The injury list is a lot longer than it was last week, and Washington has a number of injuries that could affect this week’s lineup. Two players didn’t practice today. Kendall Fuller had a great interception vs the Falcons, but was absent today with a knee injury. Chris Rodriguez got some carries in Atlanta, and got a day off today for personal reasons.

Daniel Jones practicing Wednesday for Giants - Big Blue View

The Giants’ quarterback missed Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills after sustaining a neck injury in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. Daboll said that Jones has not yet been cleared for contact, but that he can throw and practice. The coach also said Jones will be the starting quarterback when he is cleared to play.

