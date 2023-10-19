Eagles Film Analysis: All-22 defense takeaways from the Jets game

It’s time to talk about a loss for the first time all season. This is a tough one to take, so buckle up. Before we get into it, I do have some good news. I am joining BGN Radio and will have a weekly All22 podcast with Shane Haff, which I am really excited about. So if you want to check out my British accent and hear more in-depth analysis, please listen!

Defense

It feels weird after a defeat, but this is a pretty positive article about the Eagles’ defense. They played well! Considering how many injuries they have in the secondary, they managed to do just enough and I think the defense would have won the Eagles the game if Hurts didn’t throw that final interception. The Eagles were very aggressive against the run early on and I was shocked when I started watching the film and saw 4 defensive tackles! This is very aggressive and it worked. The Eagles did a good job for the most part stopping the Jets running game. Jordan Davis had to play a lot of snaps in this game because the Eagles played a lot of 5-man fronts and I thought Davis was really good. He’s having a great 2nd season.

Eagles Defense All22 vs. Jets. 1) The Eagles came out in a 6-1 front in this game!! 4 defensive tackles, including Jordan Davis! I was not expecting this. Great play by Davis here who was outstanding all game. The Eagles aggressively went after the Jets run game early on. pic.twitter.com/tX4JGAivxn — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 17, 2023

Speaking of great players, I don’t think anyone has been better than Josh Sweat over the past two weeks. Sweat is a great pass rusher, but I thought we saw some great snaps in run defense too, such as this one below.

2) I think Josh Sweat has been the Eagles best defensive player the past couple of weeks. Just look at him beat the tackle here and make a play on the running back! I also watched Nakobe Dean closely this game and whilst I'm excited by the explosiveness on show, he's gotta be… pic.twitter.com/5x97Jj6aKe — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 17, 2023

The Eagles need Reed Blankenship to be healthy because this defense is not the same without him. He is the Eagles' best safety by a mile, and it’s so obvious when he isn’t out there. Just look at how he reads this deep over route and flies down to make a play on the ball. Blankenship has about 3-5 plays every game that make you go ‘wow’ and I’m not sure all the other Eagles safeties combined have had 3-5 plays all season that you make excited. He is a huge part of this defense.

3) I know he doesn't actually get to the ball here, but man, just look at Blankenship fly. He reads the game so well. He carries the deep post here until he can pass it off and just explodes on the deep over. He really trusts his eyes and he's such a good player already. pic.twitter.com/FdJaClYp5P — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 17, 2023

I think James Bradberry stepped up this week, which the Eagles really needed. He had two huge breakups in the redzone against Garrett Wilson. Yes, he got beat a few times by Wilson but Wilson is really good. Without Darius Slay, I think the Eagles needed Bradberry to play well and he was able to move around and play both outside and inside and had a good game. The Eagles are going to need Slay and Bradberry to be really good moving forward because the rest of the secondary is looking like a real concern.

4) He got beat a few times which is expected against Garrett Wilson, but I thought James Bradberry had a really good game. The Eagles' defense in general was excellent in the redzone, and Bradberry had a few fantastic pass breakups on 50/50 balls to Wilson. pic.twitter.com/wmMP9quNpV — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 17, 2023

I get excited when it's a 3rd and long because I know that I might get to see this package! This is the Eagles' favorite design currently on pass-rushing downs, and it’s a way of getting all the best pass rushers on the field. It’s just so fun to watch. If you are an opposing quarterback and you see this sub front, you must be pretty concerned about what’s going to happen next. The Jets were extremely brave (or dumb) to only leave 5 men into block and the Eagles took advantage and picked up a huge sack on 3rd down. The Eagles’ redzone defense was really good in this game.

5) This sub front with 5 pass rushers & BG at nose tackle has become my new favourite thing to watch for. The Jets are brave going 5on5, and although they pick up the stunt well, they can't stop Jordan Davis or BG from winning and getting the sack. This is so fun on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/Rax8fQxFgo — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 17, 2023

I know Kentavius Street isn’t someone I would normally mention but explain to me how I can’t post this play?! It’s such an athletic play. The Eagles needed Street this week because as I mentioned above, they played a lot of 5-man fronts and Jordan Davis can’t play every snap. Street was surprisingly good as a nose tackle in this game and it’s good to know the Eagles have a backup to Jordan Davis if he needs to take a rest.

6) I didn't expect to be posting a play from Kentavius Street this week but... Wow! What a play! He sends the center flying and has the athleticism to recover and make the tackle. The Eagles used a lot of 5-man fronts this week which meant when Davis needed a rest, Street came… pic.twitter.com/fPZLh77l4e — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 17, 2023

Honestly, I could have posted quite a few plays where the secondary looked a mess. I think Terrell Edmunds is pretty awful right now, and after Blankenship went out, this secondary had the potential to be a disaster. Luckily for the Eagles, Haason Reddick and Sweat are playing out of their minds at the moment. They have been so good these past few weeks and the Eagles will need to have a huge game if they have any chance at slowing down this Dolphins’ offense on Sunday.

7) The Eagles pass rush bailed out this secondary a lot at the end of the game. There's just too many injuries in the secondary. The post is open but Wilson can't get it out because Sweat has a fantastic rush and Reddick also forces Wilson to step up. Sweat and Reddick have been… pic.twitter.com/FzMWj4lEli — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 17, 2023

I thought Nakobe Dean had an up-and-down game. I still think he struggles in run defense and it was on show a few times. He can struggle to get off blocks and probably isn’t as good as Cunningham against the run right now. However, he’s also quite clearly the Eagles' most athletic linebacker and when he identifies a play quickly, his reaction speed is the best the Eagles have. He helps to blow up this run by getting downhill quickly. Milton Williams had another good game, and it’s safe to say at this point that Williams is just a good defensive tackle.

8) I enjoyed seeing Dean read this quickly and explode through the gap and shove the TE back into the RB. Milton Williams cleaned up and he had another good game. This Eagles DL is so so good and it just needs the secondary to be healthy and OK to make this a good defense. pic.twitter.com/ZSBJMeUldy — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 17, 2023

I am not picking on Mekhi Garner at all because it is not his fault. But he was not ready to play at safety in this game. If the Eagles’ pass rush hadn’t been fantastic, you would have seen some big plays thrown over his head. You rarely see a player on tape have no idea what to do, but it’s clear here that Garner doesn’t know what his responsibility is. As I said below, I’m pretty sure that he is supposed to bracket Garrett Wilson here but he just lets him run right by him. The Eagles need to sort out this secondary or it is going to cost them this year. You cannot make a run for the #1 seed in the NFC starting Edmunds and Garner. I think the Eagles need to add another veteran safety who knows how to play in this defense. It’s a real concern for me.

9) Garner clearly wasn't ready to play safety, which isn't his fault but I have to say it. I'm almost sure this is meant to be a bracket on Wilson (they ran it earlier when he was in the slot) but Garner is totally lost. The Eagles pass rush saved this defense. Fantastic reps by… pic.twitter.com/EwzBkkaD13 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 17, 2023

I didn’t want to end with this play but I actually forgot to post it at first. People have complained about Derek Barnett taking snaps because he isn’t very good (which is absolutely true), but the problem is that Nolan Smith currently isn’t very good either. He played 3 plays in a row in this game and didn’t look comfortable on any of them. His final play was this one here, where he totally failed to set the edge, and he never got back on the field again. If he wants to play more, he has to do the basics like setting the edge, or the coaches are just going to keep going back to Barnett. Coaches hate it when players do not execute the game plan more than anything.

10) I just remembered I recorded this clip of Nolan Smith poorly setting the edge and forgot to post it! A lot of people have asked why he's not playing, but he didn't play again after this play. If you want to get on the field you need to do the basics better than this. pic.twitter.com/4G8o3hMqZe — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 18, 2023

Quick notes