Julio Jones on his role with the Eagles: ‘I’m here to dominate’

One of the newest Eagles, wide receiver Julio Jones, was in Philly and at practice on Wednesday. The veteran WR spoke to reporters at his locker, and while he expressed willingness to do whatever the team asked of him, Jones also made it clear that he was coming to compete.

“My mindset is definitely to dominate. Don’t get it twisted. I’m here to dominate. But I’m saying guys are already here, they’re solidified in their positions. Wherever they need me to go and be, I’m going to do that at the best of my ability.”

Jones just signed with the team on Tuesday, after the Eagles put Quez Watkins on IR due to his hamstring injury. The new WR is starting on the practice squad as he works his way into the offense, but is assumed to be called up to the active roster sooner rather than later — Bradley Roby signed and played in the same week just a couple games ago, so this Sunday isn’t out of the question for Jones.

The WR said that A.J. Brown has always been like a little brother, but now Brown is the one who has to show him the ropes. Jones played with both Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus, so he should have a lot of help getting up to speed.