Jalen Hurts talks Eagles adding Julio Jones, and holding players accountable

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts spoke to reporters on Wednesday about adding Julio Jones, trading jerseys with Randall Cunningham, and holding players accountable.

The quarterback was very succinct in several of his answers, including about what he learned coming out of the loss to the Jets.

“You turn the ball over four times, you shouldn’t expect to win. So, plan on doing a better job of that as a team.”

Here’s what else the QB had to say:

On adding Julio Jones

“He’s a guy that’s coming in, he’s about his craft. Obviously, know where he comes from and knowing kind of where our background resides, he has the mentality. He’s a future Hall of Famer. He’s as good as it gets. So, he’s coming in with a great mentality, and a great person to add to this team.”

On trading jersey’s with Randall Cunningham

“It was a special moment. He’s always been an icon for the position and the way he played the game, and how I play the game. Just to feel support, to be able to share some conversations with him, share some memories and moments, it’s something that’ll last a lifetime for me. I always get a text message from him weekly, just checking in, and it’s very cool to have that relationship with him.”

On holding guys accountable

Hurts talked about how he goes about holding guys accountable who dropped passes, and how they go about correcting it. He explained that guys like DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert are great players and they know they made a mistake — just like Hurts made a mistake, and they all make mistakes.

“It’s about how you respond to it, and we have the confidence in one another to respond. I feel like they’ve spoken for themselves on that, so there’s no need for me to comment on it.”

Other notables