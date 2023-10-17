A.J. Brown calls out Donovan McNabb for unfounded comments about the WR’s targets

Way back in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, much was made of a sideline spat between A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts that happened to end up on the game’s broadcast. Speculation followed that Brown was vocalizing his displeasure with the number of targets he received, although the WR disputed that in the days that followed.

Everyone, including Brown, Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and head coach Nick Sirianni, made light of the situation, noting it was nothing more than an emotional moment between two friends. Still, with Brown having 100-plus games in the four weeks since then, it seemed to support the theory that the WR was upset with his usage.

Smith, for his part, hasn’t been as involved for the Eagles this season, but his role and opportunities have been bigger than what appears on the stat sheet. But the box scores make it look like Smith’s targets have been transferred to Brown, which apparently Donovan McNabb has some opinions about, according to 94WIP.

“I go back to before the complaint from A.J. Brown...I’ve seen it before, I understand it, I know as a QB you don’t want to be involved in it. “Play calls are being more catered to try to feature instead of establishing a tempo and...spreading the ball around.”

Brown caught wind of the former Eagles QB’s comments and didn’t hesitate to point out his errors.