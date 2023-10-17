Bradley Roby reportedly has pec injury, will avoid Eagles IR

The Eagles cannot catch a break when it comes to injuries in the secondary, but there was a bit of good news Tuesday regarding Bradley Roby.

One of the newest members of Philly’s defense only got snaps in two games before being sidelined with what was initially believed to be a shoulder injury during the Jets game. However, new reports are much more encouraging, suggesting the CB has a pectoral strain, instead.

Officially, my understanding is #Eagles CB Bradley Roby is dealing with a pectoral strain. That’s better news that what was initially thought. https://t.co/fS5aFrvAdc — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 17, 2023

There was some speculation that Roby would be placed on IR, but with news of a less severe injury, he is now expected to be week-to-week.

It’s no secret that the Eagles have a serious depth issue in the back end of the defense, losing Roby, Eli Ricks, and Reed Blankenship during Sunday’s loss to the Jets. The team signed former CB Josiah Scott off Pittsburgh’s practice squad this week to help fill that void.

It’s definitely encouraging that Roby isn’t expected to miss considerable time, but it also doesn’t sound like he’ll be ready to go in Week 7 against the Dolphins.