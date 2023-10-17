Eagles roster news: Josiah Scott back, practice squad changes

Busy day for the Philadelphia Eagles in terms of roster news. Here’s an overview of the action we’ve heard about so far:

WR Julio Jones signed to the practice squad.

CB Josiah Scott signed to the roster.

OT Tyre Phillips signed off the practice squad to the New York Giants ’ roster.

RB Lew Nichols signed to the practic squad.

RB Bryant Koback released from the practice squad.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

JULIO JONES

We dedicated an entire article to the Jones signing. It’s worth noting that the Eagles plan to put him on the fast track to being on the roster, like they did after initially signing Bradley Roby to the practice squad.

JOSIAH SCOTT

The Eagles signing Scott probably means that the injury Bradley Roby suffered in Week 6 isn’t insignificant. Seems like Roby might end up going on injured reserve.

Scott served as the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback behind Avonte Maddox last year. Opposing offenses regularly went after him in coverage and had success doing so. Scott allowed three touchdowns and a 103.5 passer rating while targeted in 2022.

The Eagles are clearly pretty desperate at nickel cornerback if they’re signing Scott. He has cross-trained at safety, so, the Eagles probably value that “versatility” as well.

TYRE PHILLIPS

The Eagles originally signed Phillips to their practice squad after the Giants waived him in post-training camp roster cuts down to 53 players. He seemed like a nice depth/developmental option for the Eagles to have. But now he’s headed back up the Jersey Turnpike since the Giants are dealing with a lot of offensive line injuries and struggles.

LEW NICHOLS

Nichols was a seventh-round pick (No. 235 overall) by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL Draft. He missed most of training camp and did not play in the preseason due to a shoulder injury. He’s roughly the same size that Rashaad Penny is listed at.

BRYANT KOBACK

The Eagles signed Koback to their practice squad on September 20. Now he’s gone.