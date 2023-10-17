Reactions to the Eagles signing Julio Jones

Howie Roseman does it again! The Eagles announced Tuesday that they are signing veteran WR Julio Jones, which naturally, elicited a whole lot of reactions. It seems obvious that the team isn’t bringing him aboard to take anyone’s starting role, but having another big-bodied receiver — especially with Quez Watkins on IR — is some welcome depth.

This Eagles team is all about connection, and Jones already has one with the wide receiver room and quarterback Jalen Hurts. The WR is a former teammate of both A.J. Brown (Titans) and Olamide Zaccheaus (Bucs) and is an Alabama alumnus, like Hurts and DeVonta Smith. That familiarity should make it a little easier for the veteran to get acclimated to his new team and city.

A.J. Brown was quick to welcome his friend and former teammate. Brown encouraged the Titans to trade for Jones from Atlanta a few years ago, and now they’re linking up again in Philly.

Here are some other reactions to the news:

DeVonta Smith always has referenced Julio Jones as one of the wide receivers he enjoys studying. A.J. Brown, a former teammate, boasts a strong relationship with Julio.



Quite the addition to the Eagles’ WR room. https://t.co/5ROfvlFGTp — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) October 17, 2023

Julio Jones -- size, experience, great career, expected to get up to speed quickly, adds another threat to an already-deep and talented WR corps. #Eagles keep adding to the roster, keeping eyes open as always.#FlyEaglesFly — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) October 17, 2023

A year ago, #Eagles GM Howie Roseman showed he wasn’t afraid of adding veteran pieces. He signed DL Ndamukung Suh and Linval Joseph and both made contributions on the way to the Super Bowl.



Jones will similarly play sideman to former teammate A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. https://t.co/BY68BX7Bae — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 17, 2023

Jones is signing to the Eagles' practice squad initially, which has pretty much been standard practice for veterans joining the team while they ramp up. (Bradley Roby, for example) — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 17, 2023

Biggest plus in Julio Jones signing for #Eagles should be in red zone offense. Nice tall target for Jalen Hurts — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffPMosher) October 17, 2023

Last Season Julio Jones ranks among 163 qualifying WRs

Yards/route run: 1.4 (101st)

EPA per target: 0.16 (61st)



Quez Watkins this season and where that ranks last year:

Yards/route run: 0.3 (163rd)

EPA per target: -0.23 (153rd)



Julio Jones is a major upgrade on Quez Watkins,… https://t.co/j53H6Z45hF — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) October 17, 2023

Seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones spent one season as A.J. Brown’s teammate in Tennessee. They’ll reunite in Philly.



The 34-year-old vet has over 13,000 yards and 63 career TDs. He spent last season with Tampa Bay. #Eagles — Gabriella Galati (@ella_galati) October 17, 2023

Some have pointed to Jones's size and the red-zone issues. Ironically, the one knock in Atlanta was that he was never great in the red zone or the #Falcons didn't use him properly. Had seven 1,000-yard seasons and only one 10-touchdown season #Eagles — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) October 17, 2023

New #Eagles WR Julio Jones played just 29 games with three teams over the past three seasons because of injuries. Now 34 years old, he joins a talented Philadelphia receiver corps without the pressure of being a primary weapon. One more shot at a ring. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2023

More coming on this, but Jones gives them a third WR with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith (and knows them both). Quez Watkins is on IR, Jones is another piece in 11 personnel (and big body in red zone). https://t.co/kNx67JYo7F — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) October 17, 2023

The #Eagles have signed Julio Jones, another chance at ending his career the right way. https://t.co/WWdQ8bZ0hb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2023

I do not expect Julio to find his way onto the fantasy radar barring injury to AJ Brown or DeVonta Smith.



Brown, Smith, Goedert and Swift are responsible for 85% of the Eagles' targets this season - a number that is unlikely to decrease when all 4 are healthy. https://t.co/ovPLwmtlhe — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) October 17, 2023

Eagles Julio Jones signing analysis:



Impact on team performance: minimal



Impact on team vibes: incalculable. Super Bowl inbound. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 17, 2023

Can he play safety? — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 17, 2023