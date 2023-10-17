 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Julio Jones is an Eagle

Reactions to the Eagles signing Julio Jones

Regardless of when or how much Jones is used in the Eagles offense, the veteran joins some familiar faces in Philly’s WR room.

By Alexis Chassen
Tennessee Titans v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Howie Roseman does it again! The Eagles announced Tuesday that they are signing veteran WR Julio Jones, which naturally, elicited a whole lot of reactions. It seems obvious that the team isn’t bringing him aboard to take anyone’s starting role, but having another big-bodied receiver — especially with Quez Watkins on IR — is some welcome depth.

This Eagles team is all about connection, and Jones already has one with the wide receiver room and quarterback Jalen Hurts. The WR is a former teammate of both A.J. Brown (Titans) and Olamide Zaccheaus (Bucs) and is an Alabama alumnus, like Hurts and DeVonta Smith. That familiarity should make it a little easier for the veteran to get acclimated to his new team and city.

A.J. Brown was quick to welcome his friend and former teammate. Brown encouraged the Titans to trade for Jones from Atlanta a few years ago, and now they’re linking up again in Philly.

Here are some other reactions to the news:

