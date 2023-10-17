Julio Jones, Eagles agree to contract [UPDATE]

Not a joke: the Philadelphia Eagles signed two-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones on Tuesday afternoon, according to an official team announcement.

LOGISTICAL UPDATE: The Eagles are signing Jones to their practice squad with the expectation he’ll join the roster sooner than later.

The #Eagles are actually signing Julio Jones to their practice squad, source said, though expect a quick elevation and/or signing to the 53-man roster when he gets up to speed. Most signings this time of year start on the PS to manage rosters. This is another example. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2023

So ... that’s unexpected and interesting!

Coming off of their Week 6 loss to the New York Jets, it wouldn’t have been surprising to see the Eagles acquire a safety or offensive tackle given their injuries at those positions. But a wide receiver?

The Eagles did place Quez Watkins on injured reserve last week, which made Olamide Zaccheaus WR3 behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Seeing seven targets for four catches, 74 yards, and touchdown this season, OZ hasn’t been anything special so far ... but he’s been fine.

Signing Jones suggests that the Eagles believe that they can upgrade on OZ. Or at least have an option to rotate with at WR3.

Jones certainly isn’t coming in to take targets away from the likes of A.J. Brown (his former Tennessee Titans teammate), DeVonta Smith, or Dallas Goedert. The 34-year-old is not the same player he was in his prime; he was targeted 43 times last year for 24 receptions, 299 yards (career low 12.5 yards per reception), and two touchdowns.

But he might be able to contribute as a role player. Signing the 6’3”, 220-pound pass-catcher certainly adds more size to Philly’s receiving corps. That physicality could also manifest in better run blocking if he’s truly bought in. The Eagles were able to successfully integrate ring chasers Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh into their team mid-season last year and they seem to be confident they can do it again.

As previously noted, Howie Roseman still has his work cut out for him when it comes to addressing the Eagles’ weaknesses. For now, this is an addition that’s fun to think about but expectations really need to be kept in check.