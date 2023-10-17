What’s your biggest concern following the Eagles’ first loss of the season?

Things went from bad to worse for the Eagles in Week 6, and while the sky is certainly far from falling for a team that is now 5-1, there are things that need to be addressed with two-thirds of the season still to play.

Lane Johnson being injured early against the Jets was punch to the gut, and while it doesn’t seem like he’ll miss much, if any, time, his absence highlighted what the right side of the offensive line would look like with Sua Opeta and Jack Driscoll. It wasn’t great. Head coach Nick Sirianni admitted that you’re always going to be affected when you lose the best right tackle in the NFL, which is true, but we can all admit it was a little more than that.

In the three quarters after Johnson’s injury, the team lost Bradley Roby (shoulder), Eli Ricks (knee), and Reed Blankenship (ribs), in a secondary that was already without Darius Slay, Justin Evans, Sydney Brown, and Avonte Maddox. It became a game of “who’s that!?” when looking at the back end of the field as the game went on.

DC Sean Desai said they have confidence in the inexperienced guys they have on the roster, but it’s more than a little concerning as the team prepares to face the super speedy Dolphins this week.

The Eagles offense did a better job in the red zone against the Jets, but it’s still an area that needs to improve — as well as needing guys to not drop balls or turn the ball over. Jake Elliott missed his first field goal in weeks, but it was a reminder that the goal needs to be to get into the end zone, not field goal range. That’s not sustainable.

The Eagles have a few things to address coming off their first loss of the season, but with the Dolphins coming to Philly for a Sunday night matchup, what’s your biggest concern? Fill out the survey below and then sound off in the comments!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia Eagles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.