Cowboys vs. Chargers: Monday Night Football

The final game of Week 6 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2).

The Cowboys lead the all-time series between these teams, 7-5, but the Chargers have won three of their four most-recent meetings. However, when they last faced off back in 2021, Dallas won on the road by a field goal, 20-17.

BLG explains why we should be rooting for the Chargers on Monday night, in our Week 6 rooting guide:

DALLAS COWBOYS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: A Cowboys loss here would be especially fantastic. It’d be fun to see a Kellen Moore revenge game against Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys would have to sit with a second straight loss during the bye week while potentially being three games behind the Eagles in the NFC East. Root for the Chargers.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 158 (DAL), 83 (LAC), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (DAL), 225 (LAC)

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Dallas Cowboys: -1.5 (-125)

Los Angeles Chargers: +1.5 (+105)

Over/under: 50.5 points

