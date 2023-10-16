Eagles Rookie Report Card: Rookies noticeably absent in loss to Jets

Well, that sucked. It was inevitable the Eagles were going to lose at some point this season given how uneven they’d performed in their first five games of the season. Even so, that was as ugly as ugly gets to drop the Eagles to 5-1 on the year. While mistakes were abound, it was hard not to notice how little the rookies played and wonder how that factored into the loss.

Jalen Carter: N/A

Jalen Carter missed Sunday’s game and while his presence wouldn’t have guaranteed a win, it could have made a substantial difference given his big play ability. The defense played very well against the Jets, especially in the trenches. I just sat their watching the game thinking “the defense is one huge play away from winning this game despite how badly the offense has been” and Carter could’ve been that bit extra that pushed a good defensive performance to a great one. Hopefully his injury is not serious because its clear how valuable he is to this team.

Other notes: