Eagles-Jets snap counts

The official snap counts from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 6 loss to the New York Jets are in. Let’s take a look and run through some analysis.
OFFENSE
- DeVonta Smith only missed one snap and saw a team-high 11 targets. Despite this, he caught just five passes for 44 yards. He would’ve had better numbers if not for an inexplicable drop while wide open in the middle of the field. DeVonta is only averaging 9.2 yards per reception over the Eagles’ last four games. It’s not like he can’t have success as a big play threat; we saw him torch the Minnesota Vikings downfield in Week 2. But it hasn’t been happening lately.
- Another awesome game for A.J. Brown, ho hum.
- Jack Driscoll did not pass the eye test while filling in for Lane Johnson. Can’t say I’m surprised after watching Driscoll struggle in training camp. He just looks like more of a guard than a tackle.
- Olamide Zaccheaus saw his highest snap count percentage by far this season. He’s only logged a higher snap count percentage in seven out of 61 career games. Despite this, he saw just two targets for one five-yard catch. Lot of 11 personnel in this game.
- Dallas Goedert played his lowest snap count percentage of the season by far. This against a Jets team that was allowing the most fantasy tight end points and touchdowns. He did seem to be in pain early in the game, so perhaps that limited him?
- D’Andre Swift had 18 total touches between 10 carries and eight receptions. He hurt the team with his fumble.
- Kenny Gainwell played more often than Boston Scott but they both had two carries and one reception. Gainwell’s three touches went for 17 yards while Scott’s gained 16. Scott hadn’t touched the ball since Week 2.
- The Eagles will hope that Lane Johnson heals as quickly as possible.
DEFENSE
- Having to play Terrell Edmunds for 100% of the snaps is not ideal. But he was the only healthy full-time safety once Reed Blankenship went down.
- One week after not logging a single defensive snap, Josh Jobe was back on the field with Darius Slay injured. He had some issues in coverage.
- After missing last week due to his back injury, Fletcher Cox played his highest snap count percentage since the Eagles’ Week 10 lost to the Washington Commanders last year. The Eagles leaned on him more than they normally would given no Jalen Carter, no Marlon Tuipulotu, and Milton Williams missing some snaps.
- A little interesting to see that Zach Cunningham played the most snaps of any linebacker when he’s not even the green dot guy. The Eagles more often rotated Nicholas Morrow and Nakobe Dean in the latter’s first game back from injury.
- Haason Reddick is up to 5.5 sacks this season with all of them coming in his last three games. He’s heating up. 5.5 sacks through six games this year puts his pace ahead of the 5.5 he had through eight games last year.
- Jordan Davis set a new career high in snap count percentage by far. His previous was the 44.7% he played in Week 3.
- Bradley Roby was serving as the Eagles’ nickel cornerback before getting hurt.
- Mekhi Garner was forced into taking snaps at safety in his first NFL regular-season game after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad. This despite the fact he only repped at cornerback in media-attended practices.
- Brandon Graham got on the board with his first sack (which was half of a sack).
- By making one tackle, Derek Barnett logged a stat in the box score for the first time since Week 1. Barnett still only has one sack and four QB hits over his last 15 games.
- Mario Goodrich saw playing time with Roby getting banged up.
- Eli Ricks was seeing rotational snaps before suffering an injury.
- Very little rotational playing time for rookie defenders Moro Ojomo and Nolan Smith.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kelee Ringo had a dumb kick catch interference penalty by running into the punt returner.
- Christian Elliss hasn’t played a defensive snap since Week 3. His path to playing time is tougher with Dean’s return.
- Devon Allen only played on special teams after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad for the second time this season.
- Not pictured above: Tyler Steen and Fred Johnson each took three special teams snaps.
DID NOT PLAY
INACTIVE: Jalen Carter, Darius Slay, Marlon Tuipulotu, Sydney Brown, Tanner McKee, Rashaad Penny, Albert Okwuegbunam
ACTIVE: Marcus Mariota
- Crazy how a rookie is one of the Eagles’ best players but they really need Carter back healthy ASAP.
- It’d be nice to get Slay back with all the secondary injuries.
- Can Brown finally return after missing three games?
