Eagles News: Jalen Hurts “should be beyond a performance like this”

Roob’s Observations: Eagles handed first loss of season after messy game against Jets - NBCSP

1. Jalen Hurts hasn’t had a game like this in a while. He was terrible, and that interception just after the two-minute warning was inexcusable. No other word for it. A rookie play. With the Eagles up 14-12 on a 3rd-and-9? Hurts locked his eyes on Dallas Goedert and fired the ball right to Jets safety Tony Adams, whose interception was pretty much ballgame. The worst pass he’s thrown in a long, long time. Maybe the worst interception of his career. Hurts tied a career high with three interceptions – he threw four all last year – and although the first one wasn’t his fault, it was off Goedert’s hands, he really made some bad decisions, especially on that last one. You give Hurts some slack. He’s been so good and so consistent week in and week out. He was out there without two starting offensive linemen and once Lane Johnson left the game with an ankle injury he was under constant pressure. But Hurts should be beyond a performance like this. He has to be.

Jalen Hurts blew it, but there was plenty of gagging from other Eagles in the loss to the Jets - Inquirer

It would be a reach to suggest that Brian Johnson was partly responsible for his quarterback falling short on the last drive. Hurts led the Eagles to comeback wins and has been credited with five game-winning drives in his career — the two most impressive at the Panthers in 2021 and the Colts in 2022. In both cases, the Eagles needed touchdowns. But both drives started well outside the final two minutes. Hurts has yet to lead the offense down the field in last-minute situations that normally require only passing.

Spadaro: 11 takeaways from the Eagles’ first loss of the season to the New York Jets - PE.com

1. Quarterback Jalen Hurts started the game strong and then he and the offense faded. Losing right tackle Lane Johnson to an ankle injury in the first quarter didn’t help at all, but there were all sorts of weird things happening with the offense. One of Hurts’ three interceptions was just one of those crazy plays – tight end Dallas Goedert juggled a throw and had it bounce off his knee only to be intercepted by New York defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. The most costly giveaway came late in the game, with two minutes remaining on the clock and the Eagles facing a third-and-9 play at their 46-yard line. The Jets had no timeouts remaining and Head Coach Nick Sirianni wanted to gain a first down and end the game. Instead, Hurts looked left and threw for Goedert. Safety Tony Adams stepped in front of the throw, made the interception, and returned it 45 yards to the Philadelphia 8-yard line. One play later, the Jets scored to take their first lead of the game. Incredible. “You turn the ball over four times, you can’t expect to win,” said quarterback Jalen Hurts, who addressed the team in the locker room after the game. “It’s a tough one, for sure, but it’s an opportunity to grow.”

What was Jalen Hurts thinking on game-changing interception in Eagles’ loss to Jets? - PHLY

Jalen Hurts sat on a chair, so there was nowhere he could backpedal. The Eagles’ franchise quarterback explained, as much as he was willing, what happened on that game-changing interception that caused disbelief in living rooms and barstools throughout Philadephia in an improbable 20-14 loss to the New York Jets. “I think I had an opportunity and I didn’t do my job on the play,” Hurts said. “I don’t think I made the correct read on it. But it happens. It’s an opportunity for us to learn from it and grow.” And how about the fact that the Eagles passed at all? “We thought that if we got the first down there, in that particular case, the game was over,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “The worst thing that could happen, happened.“

Eagles vs. Jets: The good, the bad, and the ugly - BGN

Hurts’ third interception of the game came with 1:50 to play. Hurts tried to fit the ball between Jets’ linebacker Quincy Williams and safety Tony Adams. It was a reckless decision. Hurts looked right at Goedert, and threw it right to Adams, who stepped up and caught the ball in stride at the Jets’ 46 and returned it to the Eagles’ eight. One play later, the Jets scored the game-winning touchdown without hardly any effort by the Eagles to stop them.

BGN Instant Reaction Show - Week 6: Jets secure first-ever win over Eagles, 20-14 - BGN Radio

Shane Haff and Jess Taylor unload their frustrations following the Eagles loss to the Jets, 20-14.

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Jets game - PhillyVoice

2) The ‘Second Guessing’ Award : The offensive staff’s decision to pass instead of bleeding clock. On the game-losing INT shown above, the Eagles faced a 3rd and 9 with 2:00 to go, and the Jets had no timeouts left. If the Eagles ran it, they presumably would not have picked up a first down, but would have bled the clock down to around 1:05 or so after punting it back to the Jets. Depending on how deep Braden Mann could have pinned them, the Jets would have then needed to drive 50-60 yards for a game-winning field goal, and they’d only have a minute to do it. If the Eagles passed it, they could’ve ended the game by picking up a first down. If they had an incomplete pass, they’d punt and the Jets would still have had to drive 50-60 yards to kick a game-winning field goal, but they’d have closer to 1:45 or so to get it done. The Eagles chose the latter, and, well, oops, a game-changing INT happened instead. Personally, I thought the decision by the staff to try to get the first down was fine. Go win the game, and if you don’t, go get a stop. The blame for that play should fall squarely on Hurts, who made what was easily his worst throw of the season.

Week 6: Robert Saleh’s “Hell on Wheels” Jets, and Rust Belt Fever in the NFL - FMIA

I told Saleh he had to find the TV copy of the game to watch. I told him Hurts is one of the most resilient quarterbacks I’ve ever seen, one of the great fighters at the position I’ve watched in 40 years covering the game. But something odd happened after the pick by Adams, and after the Jets ran for the go-ahead touchdown on the next play. Hurts just stared into space on the bench. He looked … like he’d had it. And when he got the ball back for one last shot, Hurts went incomplete, incomplete, two-yard completion, incomplete. Ballgame. Just weird. The whole thing. It’s like the Jets, by the end of the game, just beat this very good team down.

Bad Day in Jersey - Iggles Blitz

A lot of people are mad at Jack Driscoll’s performance. He did not play well and there’s no way around that. However, I think might have higher expectations than they should for a backup RT. There are teams in the NFL who don’t have a good starting RT. The Eagles could give Fred Johnson or Tyler Steen a look. I tend to think they’ll start Driscoll in the next game. They will build the gameplan around helping him, which would certainly improve the blocking. They did do some things on Sunday, but fixing that on the fly against a top DL is not easy.

Robert Saleh: Jets have played a gauntlet of quarterbacks and embarrassed all of them - PFT

“Our defense, per the usual, outstanding,” Saleh said. “Through these first six weeks, we’ve played a gauntlet of quarterbacks. I know we haven’t gotten all wins, but we’ve embarrassed all of them. Just really, really proud of the defense and its resolve. I thought Brick and his staff had an excellent game plan, down three corners, four of our six corners. I thought our d-line was good in terms of keeping him in the pocket — he’ a handful, Hurts, their o-line, their receivers, but our guys battled all the way through.” So far this season the Jets have faced Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Mac Jones, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Hurts. Against that group of quarterbacks, they’ve yet to give up a 300-yard passing game, and they’ve grabbed eight interceptions. To say the Jets “embarrassed” all of them may be a bit of an overstatement (Prescott probably didn’t feel embarrassed after the Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the Jets), but the Jets’ defense has played very well, against a good schedule and without Aaron Rodgers, and the Jets have every reason to be proud of their 3-3 record at the bye.

NFL Week 6 Game Recap: New York Jets 20, Philadelphia Eagles 14 - PFF

Defensive spotlight: Eagles pass-rusher Haason Reddick was the standout defensive player on the day, thanks to his 2.5 sacks. He and Josh Sweat combined for nine quarterback pressures after PFF’s first review of the game.

Jets 20 Eagles 14: Timely Plays Can Make a Season - Gang Green Nation

A few weeks ago when the Jets were 1-3, there were cynics who said the team was a punt return touchdown away from being 0-4. They weren’t wrong, but they missed the point. Again, a few plays can change everything in a season. The Jets got those plays Week 1. They got them again against the Eagles. Now the Jets get a rest followed by a legitimate chance to end the NFL’s longest Playoff drought in their final eleven games.

5 thoughts on a Cowboys-less Sunday of NFL action - Blogging The Boys

Not only did the 49ers lose, but the New York Jets pulled off the upset against the hated Philadelphia Eagles. With the 49ers and Eagles losing, there are no more undefeated teams left in the NFL. Congrats to the ‘72 Miami Dolphins. Who would’ve thought the Browns and Jets, two of the worst teams over the last 10 years, would be the ones delivering the blow?

The Washington Commanders defeat the Atlanta Falcons 24-16 - Hogs Haven

Washington only ran three plays after getting the ball at the 25 yard line. Atlanta got the ball back, but quickly turned the ball over on downs. Washington couldn’t kill the clock, and had another quick 3 and out which gave Atlanta the ball back with 2 minutes left in the game. Atlanta was moving the ball well, and got the ball to Washington’s 35 yard line. Poor clock management forced the Falcons to take their final timeout. Ridder had the ball on 3rd and 1 and threw a pass to Bijan Robinson that was intercepted by LB Jamin Davis. Washington closed out the game, and gets the 24-16 win over the Falcons.

Giants-Bills ‘things I think’: No participation trophies, but Giants did show some improvement - Big Blue View

I think that at 1-5, thoughts of playoffs (sorry, Tony D) are silly. If the Giants can build on what we saw Sunday, though, the final 11 games should be more enjoyable than the first six. [...] This was more like what we hoped to see from the Giants this season — competitive football against good teams. Hopefully, it’s a sign that the rest of the season will be better.

Baseball’s final 4, ranked by their World Series chances - SB Nation

1. Philadelphia Phillies. Would you want to face the Phillies right now? Because they certainly feel like a team of destiny. But for those who believe things like destiny and momentum are only as good as the next game’s starting pitcher, here are some more reasons to believe in Philadelphia. After Philadelphia lost in heart-breaking fashion in Game 2 of the NLDS to the Atlanta Braves, they came roaring back. Make what you will of “AttaBoyGate,” but after losing that game the Phillies came back in Game 3 and routed Atlanta 10-2, with Bryce Harper homering twice. Philadelphia then closed out the series Thursday night with a 3-1 over Atlanta to punch their ticket to the NLCS. The Phillies offense has been punishing, but their pitching has been equally impressive. Philadelphia has gotten two wins from Aaron Nola, and a pair of quality starts from Zack Wheeler, so far in the postseason. As a staff their postseason ERA of 1.64 is tops among all playoff teams, and opponents have hit just .195 against them this postseason, which is the best mark among pitching staffs in the playoffs. The other thing working in their favor? Now they get home-field advantage in the NLCS. Getting to play four games at CBP could be huge for the Phillies. And if they get a shot at redemption against Houston, Game 7 — if necessary — would be at home as well.

