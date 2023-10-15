Eagles-Jets instant reaction: Turnovers lead to first loss

This game should’ve been a comfortable win for the Birds but nope, it was way closer than any of us would have liked.

The Eagles got off to a strong start. The 19-play, 90-yard opening drive took 9:54 off the clock and resulted in a touchdown to put the Eagles on the board first 7-0.

There was some good but there was also a TON of bad — a combination of drops and stupid turnovers allowed the Jets to hang around upsetting the Birds, 20-14 and allowing the Jets to secure their first win in franchise history against the Eagles.

The Birds also lost Lane Johnson (ankle), Eli Ricks (knee) and Reed Blankenship (ribs) to injuries during the game.

Jalen Hurts finished with 328 total yards, 2 TDs and 3 INTs.

D’Andre Swift had 17 yards on 10 carries. A.J. Brown had 131 yards on 7 catches and became the first Eagles WR to have 125 receiving yards in 4 straight games.

There’s so much to discuss! Join Jessica Taylor and Shane Haff NOW on the BGN Instant Reaction Show as they react to the Eagles performance. We’re taking your questions, comments in addition to sharing your three word reactions.

No worries if you miss the live show, it will be available on Apple podcast, Spotify and anywhere else that you get your podcasts shortly after the broadcast. You can also go back on the YouTube page and watch it there.

Tune in now:

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS