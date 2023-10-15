Giants vs. Bills: Sunday Night Football

The NFL Week 6 slate of Sunday games will cap off with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants (1-4) against the Buffalo Bills (3-2).

The Bills lead the all-time series between these New York teams, 7-6, and have won three of the four most recent meetings. They last faced off back in 2019, with Buffalo winning on the road, 28-14. Given the injuries to the Giants, this Sunday night game is expected to be blowout, which would keep them firmly at the bottom of the NFC East.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Location: Highmark Stadium | Buffalo, NY

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (NYG), 85 (BUF), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (NYG), 227 (BUF)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

New York Giants: +15.5 (+800)

Buffalo Bills: -15.5 (-1350)

Over/under: 44 points

