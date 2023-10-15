Eagles injury issues pile up against the Jets

The Eagles took another big hit to the secondary on Sunday against the Jets, when they lost three more players to injury. CB Bradley Roby was sidelined with a shoulder injury and questionable to return, CB Eli Ricks left the game with a knee injury, and SAF Reed Blankenship left the game with a rib injury. Ricks and Blankenship ended up being ruled out.

These injuries really just added insult to injury because the group was already missing CBs Avonte Maddox and Darius Slay, and safeties Justin Evans and Sydney Brown.

Defensive coordinator Sean Desai has talked about their emphasis on rotating players throughout the backfield for this exact reason, but having this many players injured at one time can’t be something they’ve planned for. They’ve had to rotate guys throughout the secondary since Week 2, moving CBs and safeties to the slot, and then back outside.

Depth at cornerback and safety didn’t initially seem like an issue coming into the season, with Howie Roseman really working to beef up the group the past two years, but nothing could have prepared them to lose different combinations of 3-5 guys each week.