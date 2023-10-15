Lane Johnson injury: Eagles right tackle injured in Jets game [UPDATES]

[SECOND UPDATE]: Lane Johnson may have suffered a high-ankle sprain, according to the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

Initial X-rays on #Eagles RT Lane Johnson’s right ankle came back negative, an NFL source said.



Belief is it could be a high ankle sprain, but an MRI tomorrow morning will tell more, source said. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 16, 2023

[FIRST UPDATE]: The team announced that Lane Johnson would NOT be returning to the game after halftime. The right side of the OL is now Jack Driscoll at RT and Sua Opeta at RG.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW.

The Eagles offense suffered a big blow early on against the Jets in Week 6 when Lane Johnson went down around mid-field on the first drive of the game. The right tackle was rolled up on before heading to the medical tent and eventually the locker room.

Injury Update: T Lane Johnson (ankle) is questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 15, 2023

Johnson was just talking this week about the focus he’s been putting toward his body and getting it back in full swing following his offseason adductor surgery. He admitted that it took his body a little bit of time to get warmed up to game days, but the RT said he’s been feeling good and is just trying to stay healthy.

Hopefully Johnson isn’t facing anything serious, and is able to return — or at least isn’t expected to miss extended time. He was able to walk to the locker room, so that’s a good sign, but any snaps without one of the best tackles in the league is not ideal.

Jack Driscoll went in for Johnson after the injury.