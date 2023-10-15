Eagles blow lead in first-ever loss to Jets, 20 to 14

The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated no more. They are 5-1 after LOSING to the New York Jets on the road. Final score: 20 to 14.

It’s the Eagles’ first-ever loss to the Jets since the two teams first played in 1973.

And it was a terrible one. Perhaps the worst since the beginning of the Nick Sirianni/Jalen Hurts era.

The Eagles were clearly the superior team in the first half but two turnovers limited the Birds to a five-point lead entering the third quarter. At the time, it felt like the Eagles might be able to stop shooting themselves in the foot and eventually pull away for their sixth win.

But that’s not what happened. As injuries obnoxiously continued to pile up (with none being more significant than Lane Johnson getting hurt early on), the Eagles continued to turn the ball over.

Hurts started strong and made some key plays in this one ... but he ultimately shriveled when it mattered most. With a chance to ice the game with a first down conversion, Hurts instead threw an awful interception that set up the Jets’ go-ahead touchdown.

Even with that mistake, Hurts had plenty of time to engineer a game-winning drive going up against a Jets defense missing both of their starting cornerbacks on short notice. Instead, the Eagles failed to even pick up a first down.

Hurts was not the only reason the Eagles lost. There is blame to share. He was not the one who dropped a screen pass that turned into a pick (Dallas Goedert). He was not the one who fumbled in the open field (D’Andre Swift). He was not the one who regularly gave up pressure (Jack Driscoll). He did not miss a chip shot 38-yard field goal (Jake Elliott).

But he ultimately failed to help the Eagles win a game that they truly deserved to lose in the end.

There are certainly worse ways to start a season than 5-1. Though overreactions are only natural, one would be best served to not make too much of one loss. That said, this was a missed opportunity for the Eagles to capitalize on the San Francisco 49ers unexpectedly losing earlier on Sunday. And now it gives the Dallas Cowboys chance to make up ground in the NFC East.

Next up is a Week 7 Sunday Night Football home game against the Miami Dolphins, which begins a real tough stretch. The Birds need to be better and get healthy ... and they need to do it real fast.

Read on for a recap and stay tuned for BGN’s postgame coverage, including the BGN Radio postgame show.

FIRST QUARTER

The Eagles won the coin toss and elected to defer, as they usually do, to put the Jets offense up first. Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham notably got the start at linebacker ... no Nakobe Dean. Josh Jobe got flagged for defensive holding on third down to prevent a Jets three-and-out. Facing 3rd-and-5, Jobe redeem himself by helping to break up a Zach Wilson pass to force a punt.

The Eagles took over at their own 9-yard line. Jalen Hurts had a pass batted to bring up third down. On 3rd-and-8, Hurts to A.J. Brown going up against a Jets practice squad cornerback was too easy for a first down. Facing a 3rd-and-7, it looked like Hurts was going to get sacked by a blitz but he somehow managed to stay alive with a defender draped on him to roll right and complete another first down pass to Brown. Wow. That’s a special play.

Wow what a play from Hurts. That’s a great welcome to the game play! pic.twitter.com/uQko1Mc01F — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) October 15, 2023

The Eagles drove into Jets territory. Lane Johnson limped off the field after getting rolled up on and Jack Driscoll came in to play right tackle. Hurts completed a pass to a tightly-covered DeVonta Smith to bring up third down. On 3rd-and-2, the Eagles had a nice design with 21 personnel (two running back usage being a rarity for the Eagles), faking a run to D’Andre Swift and throwing to a wide open Boston Scott. Evermidnightgreen: BoSco owns New York football teams. A Jets holding penalty on Olamide Zaccheaus brought up 1st-and-goal at the 3-yard line. Driscoll missed a block that caused a 7-yard loss on a Scott run. Former Eagle Craig James had a nice diving PBU on a pass meant for OZ to bring up third down. Hurts took a QB draw back to the 3-yard line. Nick Sirianni decided to go for it on fourth down ... and Hurts extended the ball right near the goal line, fumbled, and had it recovered in the end zone by OZ ... but the ball was put back at the 1-yard line with NFL rule only allowing the QB to recover to advance his own fumble on fourth down. And so it was a turnover on downs. More red zone failure. ... Or not! Because Sirianni challenged the ruling and it was determined that Hurts broke the plane. Touchdown! 91 yards in 19 plays with 9:47 taken off the clock. EAGLES 7, JETS 0.

Between completing a 3rd down pass with a defender draped on him and converting a 4th-and-goal run through contact, Jalen Hurts’ pure strength was crucial on that Eagles opening TD drive. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 15, 2023

Jalen Hurts caps the Eagles 19 play, 91 yard drive with a TD on 4th down!! pic.twitter.com/2W0XM4VUjB — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) October 15, 2023

SECOND QUARTER

The Jets took five plays to drive into Eagles territory. Facing 3rd-and-8 just out of the red zone, a running back false start (!) knocked them back. Facing 3rd-and-13, Wilson’s pass was wayyyy out of bounds. The Jets had to settle for a 43-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal that actually looked like it missed from one angle but apparently was JUST inside the left upright (the upleft?). EAGLES 7, JETS 3.

You are telling me that FG was good!? No way! pic.twitter.com/Euj5OHX65f — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) October 15, 2023

- Didn't stop Barnett from having words with the official though.

- Barnett made his way to the bench.

- The official had a chat with Desai and Sirianni.

- Sirianni chewed out Barnett. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 15, 2023

A Hurts pass to DeVonta on a slant was high and not caught. No matter, because he hit Brown for another first down. The connection is simply too good. Facing 3rd-and-9, Hurts’ screen pass to Dallas Goedert bounced out of the tight end’s control and into Quinnen Williams’ hands for an interception. Pretty unfortunate.

Tackle for loss by Josh Sweat and a sack by Haason Reddick/Jordan Davis brought up 3rd-and-long. Wilson took off running to set up 4th-and-5. On fourth down, Wilson completed a pass ... just short of the sticks for a turnover on downs! Lol.

It looked like Hurts barely JUST overthrew Brown deep ... but replay showed Brown could’ve had a deep touchdown reception if he didn’t jog during a clear out route where he didn’t expect to be targeted. Brown knows Hurts is a QB who will be aggressive and throw to him in those situations. Brown got some redemption with a 49-yard catch-and-run through poor Jets tackling attempts to put the Eagles in goal-to-go. Facing 1st-and-goal at the 3-yard line, Swift was tackled for a loss. Then he was targeted and broke tackles after the catch to find the end zone! I wonder if the Eagles saw my following tweet from earlier this week ... EAGLES 14, JETS 3.

Red zone drives where Kenny Gainwell gets a touch: FG, TD, turnover on downs, FG, end of game, FG, FG, end of game.



So, 1/6 when the #Eagles actually tried to score.



Red zone drives where D’Andre Swift gets a touch: FG, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, FG, FG.



6/9. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 10, 2023

Jalen Hurts ➡️ D’Andre Swift for 6! pic.twitter.com/9pSttPVbt1 — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) October 15, 2023

The Jets took four plays to drive into the red zone. Facing 3rd-and-10 at the 18-yard line, Jordan Davis and Brandon Graham combined to sack Wilson. Another Jets FG made it a one-possession game again. EAGLES 14, JETS 6.

Jordan Davis up to 2 sacks (one whole sack, two half sacks) in 5.5 games so far this year after failing to log a sack as a rookie.#Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 15, 2023

Rouging the passer penalty on Quinnen Williams put the Eagles into Jets territory. And then Swift had the ball punched out of his control after making a catch. Gotta stop turning it over!

The Jets took over at midfield. Aided by a Jobe pass interference penalty, they entered the red zone. Fletcher Cox drew a holding penalty to knock the Jets back. Facing 3rda-and-20, the Jets went with the coward’s draw to settle for a closer field goal. EAGLES 14, JETS 9.

Also...



EPA/play

PHI 0.13

NYJ -0.09



Success rate

PHI 51%

NYJ 39% https://t.co/9f2EMX5hO3 — Deniz Selman (@denizselman33) October 15, 2023

THIRD QUARTER

The Eagles got the second half started with a Goedert screen for a first down. Nice when that play results in moving the chains instead of a turnover. The Eagles got flagged for an illegal shift (for multiple players not being completely set at the snap), DeVonta Smith dropped a WIDE open pass, and then Hurts got sacked (with Sua Opeta and Driscoll beaten) to bring up 3rd-and-23. Just too sloppy. Hurts’ checkdown pass brought up a Braden Mann punt that was fair caught at the 17-yard line. The Jets got flagged for running into the kicker and opted to punt again ... to instead down the ball at the 7-yard line.

Garrett Wilson made a very impressive leaping sideline grab for a chunk gain. One Hall run and one Hall catch quickly put the Jets into Eagles territory. The Jets had a free play due to Brandon Graham being offsides ... but an unnecessary roughness penalty called on Allen Lazard (where he injured Reed Blankenship with a blindside block) superseded the Eagles’ penalty and set the Jets back to 2nd-and-23. Lazard then dropped a pass to bring up third down. Facing 3rd-and-23, Wilson completed a pass underneath to Hall to set up 4th-and-13 at Philly’s 39-yard line. No man’s land in terms of being a long fourth down conversion attempt, a long field goal attempt, or a short field for a punt. The Jets ultimately took a delay of game and punted the ball.

The Eagles took over at their own 7-yard line. Swift got tackled for a loss, Hurts completed a short pass to Brown, and then Hurts somehow escaped a sack to throw a pass to Kenny Gainwell ... that would’ve been a first down if it wasn’t dropped. Bad mistake from a player who’s been much more uninspiring than not.

Kelee Ringo running into the Jets’ punt returner for kick catch interference allowed the Jets to start at the Eagles’ 36-yard line. Wilson to Lazard converted 3rd-and-7. A Hall run put the Jets in the red zone yet again. The Jets got to 2nd-and-5 at the 9-yard line but then left Haason Reddick unblocked for some reason to bring up 3rd-and-17 with a sack. Yet another example of Reddick coming up clutch this season. James Bradberry broke up a pass to Wilson in the end zone to force the Jets to settle for their fourth field goal. 10-play, 16-yard drive ... bizarre. EAGLES 14, JETS 12.

Hurts avoided pressure yet again to scramble and complete a pass to DeVonta, who actually caught it.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Eagles drove to 3rd-and-4 around midfield. Yet another QB draw resulted in an important first down conversion. And then Hurts got hit as he threw for another turnover, this time his second interception. Jack Driscoll was beat yet again to allow the pressure.

Jack Driscoll looked bad in training camp. He’s looked bad filling in for Lane Johnson.



Eagles might want to consider another RT option. Fred Johnson has some experience there. Tyler Steen looked good at LT in practice. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 15, 2023

Josh Sweat responded to the Eagles’ turnover with a big sack on Wilson to prompt a Jets three-and-out. Very nice stop by Sean Desai’s unit.

The Eagles took over at their own 18-yard line. Hurts almost threw another interception to Quincy Williams along the sideline but it was dropped. Facing 3rd-and-6, Hurts dropped a ball in the bucket deep down the field to Brown. Really great over-the-shoulder grab. Robert Saleh challenged the ruling ... and the result was confirmed. As it should’ve since there was nothing “clear and obvious” to overturn the ruling. Gainwell had a rare nice run to pick up a first down on the ground into the red zone. Facing 3rd-and-6, Hurts was sacked. Jake Elliott MISSED the chip-shot 37-yard field goal. Just not the Eagles’ day, apparently.

Good tackle for loss by Milton Williams brought up a third down. Facing 3rd-and-7, Williams and Reddick combined to sack Wilson to force a punt. Even more clutch production from Reddick.

The Eagles defense does it again!!!! pic.twitter.com/4taW3XmneX — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) October 15, 2023

The Eagles took over at their own 20-yard line with 4:43 on the clock. Facing 3rd-and-7 after picking up one first down, the Eagles called their first timeout looking confused with the play clock running down. Hurts managed to get the ball to Goedert for a first down despite having a free rusher blitzing him. The Jets burned their final timeout at 2:20 and the Eagles ran for a loss to get to the two-minute warning. Facing 3rd-and-10 with the chance to end the game with a first down conversion, Hurts threw a pick off his back foot. Just a terrible pass.

The Jets took over at the Eagles’ 8-yard line and the defense clearly allowed Hall to score to give the offense a chance to take the lead instead of allowing the Jets to bleed the clock. The Jets went for two and got it to take a six-point lead. EAGLES 14, JETS 20.

The Eagles took over at their own 25-yard line with 1:46 on the clock and two timeouts to work with. Plenty of time to score a TD. Hurts’ first pass to Brown was too high and almost picked off after bouncing off the receiver’s hands. Brown looked mad after the play. DeVonta failed to catch a pass that was in his hands as he was getting hit by a Jets defender. On 3rd-and-10, Hurts completed a very short pass to Smith. Facing 4th-and-8, Hurts aired it out and underthrew DeVonta to nearly get picked off for a fourth time. Game.

FINAL SCORE: EAGLES LOSE, 20 to 14

EAGLES LINEUP NOTES

Nakobe Dean did not start despite returning from injured reserve. He did appear as soon as the Eagles’ second defensive series.

#Eagles LB Nicholas Marrow is wearing the green dot and will start at MIKE even though Nakobe Dean is back. Looks like Zach Cunningham will start alongside Morrow, as well, based off warm-ups. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 15, 2023

Eli Ricks was in at cornerback with Jobe standing on the sideline during the Eagles’ second defensive series.

The Eagles’ third defensive series featured Dean and Cunningham at linebacker with Jobe outside and Mario Goodrich in the nickel cornerback. Really rotating personnel.

Mekhi Garner entered the game at safety after Blankenship went down.

EAGLES INJURY NEWS