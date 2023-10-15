Eagles-Jets inactives: Sydney Brown is OUT

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2023 NFL Week 6 game against the New York Jets.

The following seven Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Jalen Carter, Darius Slay, Marlon Tuipulotu, Sydney Brown, Tanner McKee, Rashaad Penny, and Albert Okwuegbunam.

Carter and Slay were ruled out on Friday’s injury report. Tuipulotu and Brown were questionable to play.

Carter and Tui out means the Eagles will use a five-man defensive tackle rotation (instead of the normal six-man setup): Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Kentavius Street, and Moro Ojomo. Cox is back in the lineup after missing Week 5.

Slay’s absence presumably means the Eagles will start Josh Jobe in his place. Unless the team has soured on him and prefers to go with Eli Ricks and/or Kelee Ringo instead? Or if they want to start Bradley Roby on the outside and shift him to nickel cornerback when applicable? We’ll see.

Brown missing his third straight game means the Eagles have just two active safeties: Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds. The Birds do have seven cornerbacks active for this game, so they’ll likely use a corner at safety if needed.

Nakobe Dean is active for the first time since Week 1. We’re about to see how the Eagles plan to divvy out linebacker snaps among him, Nicholas Morrow, and Zach Cunningham.

Under the NFL’s new third quarterback rule, McKee is allowed to play if both Jalen Hurts AND Marcus Mariota leave the game due to injury.

Devon Allen is active for his second regular-season NFL game after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad. His presence gives the Eagles five receiver options alongside A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Britain Covey.

Undrafted rookie defensive back Mekhi Garner is active for his first regular-season NFL game after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

DT Jalen Carter - Injury.

CB Darius Slay - Injury.

S Sydney Brown - Injury.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu - Injury.

RB Rashaad Penny - Fourth RB.

TE Albert Okwuegbunam - Fourth TE.

QB Tanner McKee* - Third QB.

New York Jets Inactive List

Starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed were ruled out of this game prior to Sunday.

Rotational defensive lineman Micheal Clemons is out after being ruled questionable to play.

CB Sauce Gardner

CB D.J. Reed

CB Brandin Echols

RB Izzy Abanikanda

LB Zaire Barnes

WR Jason Brownlee

DL Micheal Clemons