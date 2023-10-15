Jason Kelce sets Eagles franchise record with 145-consecutive starts

With the first offensive snap of the Eagles-Jets Week 6 matchup, center Jason Kelce set a new franchise record. The Philly legend made his 145th consecutive start on Sunday, which is just an absolutely incredible feat — topping OT Jon Runyan’s 144 game streak from 2000-2008.

Kelce has dealt with his share of injuries over the years, so to realize that he hasn’t missed a start since 2014 is so impressive. He has been a leader on this team both on the field and in the locker room for over a decade, and it’s very cool to see him even further solidifying his spot in Eagles history.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter noted that when asked about the record this week, Kelce replied, “I’m not talking about it…I’m not superstitious about much, but I’m not talking about that.”

Philly has been, and continues to be, so lucky to have Jason Kelce. He deserves all the accolades he’s receiving for still playing his position at the highest possible level, plus all the work he’s done in the community, and bringing fans into his life through his new ‘Kelce’ documentary on Prime Video.

With retirement always an option with every season that passes, let’s enjoy every bit of this absolute legend while he’s still suiting up for the Eagles.

(Nick Sirianni should buy Jason Kelce a keg for this achievement, too.)