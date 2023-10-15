 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles vs. Jets: Fourth quarter scores updates

After the third quarter, the Eagles lead the Jets by a score of 14-12.

By Alexis Chassen
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

This is your fourth quarter thread for the 2023 Week 6 Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets game on Sunday afternoon. Join the discussion in the comments below.

Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter.

SCORE UPDATES

4Q - 1:46 [Eagles 14, Jets 18]: The Jets capitalize on an interception and find the end zone for the first time all game to take the lead.

3Q - 0:45 [Eagles 14, Jets 12]: Greg Zuerlein made a 38-yard field goal to put the Jets a little closer.

2Q - 0:00 [Eagles 14, Jets 9]: Another field goal for the Jets as the clock ran out to make it a one score game at half.

2Q - 2:30 [Eagles 14, Jets 6]: The Jets had to settle for another field goal before halftime, this time from 42 yards out.

2Q - 5:32 [Eagles 14, Jets 3]: Eagles get back into the end zone with a 9-yard pass by Jalen Hurts to DeAndre Swift.

2Q - 13:12 [Eagles 7, Jets 3]: Jets get on the board following a 43-yard field goal.

1Q - 3:04 [Eagles 7, Jets 0]: Jalen Hurts (barely) broke the goal line on a 4th-and-goal that was initially ruled a fumble. Still, the QB got in the end zone and put the first points on the board of the day.

[Stay tuned: This section will be updated with each scoring change.]

