Eagles vs. Jets: Third quarter scores updates

This is your third quarter thread for the 2023 Week 6 Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets game on Sunday afternoon. Join the discussion in the comments below.

Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter.

SCORE UPDATES

3Q - 0:45 [Eagles 14, Jets 12]: Greg Zuerlein made a 38-yard field goal to put the Jets a little closer.

2Q - 0:00 [Eagles 14, Jets 9]: Another field goal for the Jets as the clock ran out to make it a one score game at half.

2Q - 2:30 [Eagles 14, Jets 6]: The Jets had to settle for another field goal before halftime, this time from 42 yards out.

2Q - 5:32 [Eagles 14, Jets 3]: Eagles get back into the end zone with a 9-yard pass by Jalen Hurts to DeAndre Swift.

2Q - 13:12 [Eagles 7, Jets 3]: Jets get on the board following a 43-yard field goal.

1Q - 3:04 [Eagles 7, Jets 0]: Jalen Hurts (barely) broke the goal line on a 4th-and-goal that was initially ruled a fumble. Still, the QB got in the end zone and put the first points on the board of the day.

TWITTER UPDATES

