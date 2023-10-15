Eagles vs. Jets Week 6 game preview and predictions

This doesn’t feel complicated.

The New York Jets have one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

And the superior passer gets to go up against a defense that’s suddenly missing both of its starting cornerbacks.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are going to be covered by the likes of Bryce Hall and former Eagles camp body Craig James. That’s simply a huge mismatch in Philly’s favor. The Jets will really need their defensive front to come up huge to take pressure off their secondary.

The Eagles have their own defensive back injuries to deal with since starters Darius Slay and Justin Evans are both out. But Zach Wilson, who’s turned the ball over 26 times in 27 games, doesn’t seem primed to take advantage of that weaknesses. Shutting down Breece Hall and making the Jets’ offense one-dimensional will go a long way towards the Eagles winning this game.

The feeling here is that’s exactly what will happen.

