NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 6

Before the sixth Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the lines for the Week 6 games.

You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook.

My overall record so far is 42-35-1 after going 6-7-1 last week. The BGN community is also 46-31-1.

Here are suggestions when trying to beat the odds. Check out more analysis in this week’s episode of TGIFootball on The SB Nation NFL Show.

NFL WEEK 6 GAMES

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-9.5) at CLEVELAND BROWNS: There’s really no good reason to bet against the 49ers right now. The Browns have the defense to slow them down but SF’s stout defense will not be tested by a rookie quarterback. PICK: 49ers -9.5

CAROLINA PANTHERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS (-14): The Dolphins’ offense has the ability to put up points and cover big spreads. The Panthers are looking relatively lifeless. PICK: Dolphins -14

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at CINCINNATI BENGALS (-3): Last week, the Bengals looked like the Bengals they were expected to be. I don’t doubt that Cincy could be normalizing after a slow start but the Seahawks have looked good and they have a rest advantage here. I like them to win outright so they can at least cover. PICK: Seahawks +3

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-3) at CHICAGO BEARS: The Vikings aren’t quite bad as their record indicates and I’m a big believer in fading Justin Fields. But missing Justin Jefferson is a big deal. Not to mention Chicago has a rest advantage in this matchup. PICK: Bears +3

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (-4): The Colts haven’t won in Jacksonville since 2014. It’s a tough place for them to play for some reason. PICK: Jaguars -4

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at ATLANTA FALCONS (-1.5): Neither of these teams are particularly inspiring but the Falcons have more flash potential with Bijan Robinson’s ability to make plays. PICK: Falcons -1.5

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-2.5) at HOUSTON TEXANS: The Texans have the better quarterback. That’s worth betting on, right? PICK: Texans +2.5

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (-3): The pick is about which team you believe in less, not which one you believe in more. The Pats have been abysmal. PICK: Raiders -3

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-7) at NEW YORK JETS: The Jets are without both starting cornerbacks against an Eagles passing attack that’s been finding its groove. Zach Wilson will not be able to keep up with Philly’s scoring pace. Especially since he’s bound to turn the ball over at some point. PICK: Eagles -7

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS (-7): Matthew Stafford throwing to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua against Jonathan Gannon? The Cards have fizzled after a respectable start relative to very low expectations. PICK: Rams -7

DETROIT LIONS (-3) at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: This is my Lock Of The Week pick for TGIFootball. I’m 4-1 with those picks this year. The Lions can follow the Eagles’ formula of beating the Bucs by controlling the line of scrimmage, especially as it relates to the run game. PICK: Lions -3

NEW YORK GIANTS at BUFFALO BILLS (-15): Tyrod Taylor revenge game? Screw it. I’ll say the Giants cover. PICK: Giants +15

DALLAS COWBOYS (-1.5) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: Interesting to see this line drop from the Cowboys being favored by 2.5 points. I refuse to give the Bolts the benefit of the doubt when they’re so good at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Would love to be wrong. PICK: Cowboys -1.5