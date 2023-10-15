It’s Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season and there are some interesting matchups in the early games on Sunday at 1:00 PM, including one NFC East team, when the Commanders take on the Falcons down in Atlanta.

The 49ers will also play the Browns in Cleveland which will be a good test for the San Francisco offense against the impressive Jim Schwartz defense, and two former Eagles coaches will face off when the Colts (Shane Steichen) take on the Jaguars (Doug Pederson) down in Florida.

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t play until later in the day — against the New York Jets —, so you can just sit back and enjoy the early slate of Sunday games. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Commanders vs. Falcons on CBS and 49ers vs. Browns on FOX.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 6 early games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Paramount+

Sunday, October 15

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at ATLANTA FALCONS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 83 (WAS), 85 (ATL) | XM: 386 (WAS), 227 (ATL)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at CINCINNATI BENGALS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 158 (SEA), 109 (CIN) | XM: 384 (SEA), 225 (CIN)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 108 (IND), 113 (JAX) | XM: 388 (IND), 230 (JAX)

CAROLINA PANTHERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 98 (CAR), 111 (MIA) | XM: 289 (CAR), 231 (MIA)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CHICAGO BEARS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 134 (MIN), 81 (CHI) | XM: 383 (MIN), 226 (CHI)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ers at CLEVELAND BROWNS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 133 (SF), 82 (CLE) | XM: 385 (SF), 228 (CLE)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at HOUSTON TEXANS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 121 (NO), 135 (HOU) | XM: 387 (NO), 229 (HOU)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 6 early games here in the comment section.