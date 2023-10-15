Eagles rooting guide for Week 6 games

The sixth Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season is here. To accompany your viewing experience, let’s run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 6 games.

EAGLES GAME

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at NEW YORK JETS: The Eagles will be 6-0 with a win.

NFC EAST

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at ATLANTA FALCONS: The Commanders have some winnable games coming up. They’re not totally dead just yet. Also, the Eagles should want a non-Saints team to win the NFC South. Root for the Falcons.

NEW YORK GIANTS at BUFFALO BILLS: It’d be fun if Tyrod Taylor leads the Giants to victory. Quarterback controversy discourse plus a win that damages the Giants’ draft positioning. Root for the Giants.

DALLAS COWBOYS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: A Cowboys loss here would be especially fantastic. It’d be fun to see a Kellen Moore revenge game against Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys would have to sit with a second straight loss during the bye week while potentially being three games behind the Eagles in the NFC East. Root for the Chargers.

DRAFT PICK WATCH

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at HOUSTON TEXANS: The Eagles own the Saints’ second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Birds will be hoping that selection is as early as it can realistically be. Root for the Texans.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CHICAGO BEARS: The Eagles own the Vikings’ fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Root for the Bears.

BALTIMORE RAVENS at TENNESSEE TITANS (London): The Eagles own the more favorable of their own or the Titans’ sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Not the biggest deal but might as well root for the pick to be as early as possible. Root for the Ravens.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

DETROIT LIONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: The Lions are the bigger threat to the Eagles getting the most favorable playoff seed possible. The Eagles also want to see a non-Saints team win the NFC South. Root for the Bucs.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS: AFC team over NFC team, especially when the NFC team is a big threat to getting the No. 1 seed over the Eagles. Root for the Browns.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at CINCINNATI BENGALS: AFC team over NFC team. Root for the Bengals.

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS: The Rams are the more threatening team in the NFC. Root for the Cardinals.﻿

WHAT’S LEFT

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: The Eagles want a non-Titans team to win the AFC South. The Jags might have the better outlook, especially with Anthony Richardson injured. Plus it’s fun to root for Doug Pederson. Root for the Jaguars.

CAROLINA PANTHERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS: The Eagles host the Dolphins in Week 7. If you don’t like the idea of the Dolphins playing angry after a bad loss, you’ll want to see them win. Root for the Dolphins.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: It would be ideal for the Pats to stay ahead of the Giants in the draft order. Root for the Raiders.

BYE WEEK TEAMS: Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers