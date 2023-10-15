Eagles News: Philadelphia going white on black for the Jets game

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles-Jets Game Preview: 5 questions and answers with the Week 6 enemy - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the road to face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. In order to preview this Week 6 matchup between these two teams, I reached out to our enemies over at Gang Green Nation. The magnanimous MacGregor Wells kindly took the time to answer my questions about this upcoming battle. Let’s take a look at the answers. [For my answers to questions about the Eagles, check out GGN.]

Eagles-Jets Week 6 Preview - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton previews the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets. Interact with us on social media: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Check out Wrong Crowd Beer Company: wrongcrowdbeer.com! (21 or older, please enjoy responsibly). Use discount code BGN15 at RighteousFelon.com for 15% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Buying, selling, or renting a house? Contact Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com

What is the implied probability the New York Jets beat the Philadelphia Eagles? - Gang Green Nation

With all that said, it isn’t a surprise the Jets are underdogs as they head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on the road. As of the time of the writing of this article (11PM on Saturday night), according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets have +240 odds to win, which means you can bet $100 to win $240 dollars. Based on those odds, we can also calculate the DraftKings “implied probability” of a Jets victory, which is a 29.4% chance of victory. While bleak, these odds are considerably better than the odds the Jets had against the Kansas City Chiefs just a few weeks ago when they nearly squeaked out a surprise upset victory against the defending Super Bowl champs.

Continuing to Shuffle - Iggles Blitz

The Jets will have multiple backups playing in the secondary. The Eagles will likely coming out throwing, hoping to test that group. Dealing with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith isn’t easy when you’ve got starters. When backups are in, good luck. It will be interesting to see what the Jets do schematically. Do they roll the dice and blitz? Do they focus on coverage and hope the DL can get pressure? The Eagles will once again have a cobbled-together secondary of their own. Josh Jobe and James Bradberry will play outside. Bradley Roby will be the nickel. It sounds like Sydney Brown will play, but with him being a rookie and less than 100 percent, the coaches may prefer to start Terrell Edmunds. Hopefully his pride will kick in and he’ll play better than he did in the WAS game.

NFL Week 6 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, fantasy tips - ESPN

Bold prediction: Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith will lead the way with 120-plus receiving yards. The Eagles’ skill players take turns dominating the stat sheet. A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert have taken center stage in recent weeks. Coming off a one-catch outing against the Rams, Smith will emerge as the focal point to penetrate a Jets pass defense that has limited offenses to 206 passing yards per game and is tied for fourth in the NFL in interceptions (five).

Spadaro: The latest on injuries and storylines for Sunday - PE.com

3. Jets have a weapon in RB Breece Hall. Twice in five games New York running back Breece Hall has rushed for more than 100 yards, most recently last week when he gained 177 yards in the win over Denver. He’s a big back at 6-1, 220 pounds and Hall averages over 7.2 yards per carry. In his rookie season, Hall showed signs of stardom, gaining 463 yards and averaging nearly 6 yards per carry in seven games before suffering a torn ACL, and he has made a remarkable recovery. He is a big-play back, so the Eagles’ No. 1-ranked run defense will have its focus on No. 20.

Eagles Q&A: Braden Mann explains how Taekwondo helps him in football - NBCSP

Each week during the 2023 season we’re going through the Eagles media guide to find an interesting nugget. The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job filling out these little oddities in the media guide and they serve as a good way to meet the players behind the helmets. This week, we chatted with punter Braden Mann, who grew up doing Taekwondo. Me: How old were you when you started? Mann: I started when I was like 3. I was really young. My parents put me in it just to learn discipline and value and stuff like that. It was great for me. So I did that up until I was probably 13 or 14, so I did that for 10, 11 years. Me: What did you like about it? Mann: I loved the sparring. It was a good way to get coordinated with my lower body too. That was always good. It was just something that I could really focus all my energy on. I was doing that probably, I would go to Taekwondo seven days a week for most of my life. Two or three hours a day. So there was a travel team and going to the Junior Olympics and stuff. It was something for me to focus all my energy on, which is kind of how I do things. Now, it’s football.

Position battleground (rookies): Cowboys vs. Chargers breakdown for draft picks/UDFA - Blogging The Boys

NT Mazi Smith (First Round). Mazi Smith played his worst game for Dallas last week. It was bad all round for the defense against the San Francisco 49ers, so it’s not like Smith was the reason for last week’s failures, it just added to it. Smith was getting bullied around at the line, losing leverage and getting bodied to create running lanes for Christian McCaffrey. He played 22 snaps last week, not many of them were successful plays. This week the defense needs Smith in the middle to help clog runs against Joshua Kelley, and his role will be even more significant if Austin Ekeler suits up, which based on the Chargers practice report so far, says he will.

‘Real chance’ Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley plays vs. Bills - Big Blue View

There is a “real chance” running back Saquon Barkley plays for the New York Giants on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills, per a published report. That is at least a modicum of potential good news for a Giants team that will be without quarterback Daniel Jones, two offensive line starters, at least a couple of other players and is more than a two-touchdown underdog, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Barkley has not played since suffering a high ankle sprain near the end of the Giants’ only victory of the season, which came Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. In the three games Barkley has missed the Giants have scored just 31 points, with one of their two touchdowns coming on an interception return.

A Mini-Bye Washington Commanders 2024 Mock Draft - Hogs Haven

Round One, Pick #16. JC Latham, Alabama. Offensive Tackle | 6’6”, 360 lbs. Here is an offensive lineman who can start at right tackle on day one. He models his game after former Commanders tackle Trent Williams and current Eagles tackle Lane Johnson.

Establish the Fun: Brock Purdy breaks the 49ers’ glass ceiling - SB Nation

Welcome back to Establish the Fun, where football is fun and I’m establishing that quicker than the 4x4 relay team the Miami Dolphins currently employ. We’re at the six week point in the season, and it really does feel like we’re beginning to see teams lean into the true identity of what they’ll be on both sides of the ball this year. Every team has a gimmick, like professional wrestling. It’s now up to the respective teams to get the gimmick over to the point that they win games and make the Super Bowl. So let’s dive into some fun things that I’ve seen around the football world this week, and we’re going to start with a Brock Purdy discussion (/dives into muck of football Twitter).

