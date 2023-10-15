The Eagles’ key to beating the Jets

A major focus for the Eagles going up against the Jets on Sunday will be stopping running back Breece Hall.

Hall has been an explosive back for the Jets this season and after they lifted their snap count restrictions on him he ran for a career-high 177 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries Week 5 against the Broncos. The Jets also lead the NFL with 234 rushing yards in Week 5.

On BGN Radio episode 356, Brandon Lee Gowton explains how the Jets are likely going to game plan going up against the Eagles talented run defense.

“The Jets are not going to drop back 40 times and have Zach Wilson throw the ball that much. They know that’s not the formula for victory for them, they have to run the ball, keep the Eagles offense off the field - shorten the game and shorten the amount of pass attempts that Zach Wilson has to throw.”

The Eagles currently have the league’s best rush defense, they have given up just 306 rushing yards through five weeks. The Eagles allowed the most rushing yards to Rams RB Kyren Williams’ Week 5, he finished with 53 rushing yards.

“Certainly it’s going to be a big test for the Eagles run defense that has been dominant really to start the year but at the same time the Eagles have not faced a running back nearly as good as Breece Hall.”

Shutting down the Jets rushing attack is going to be a task especially with rookie Jalen Carter out dealing with an ankle injury but I’m confident that the Birds are up for the challenge.

