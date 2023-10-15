Eagles vs. Jets: How to watch, radio broadcast, online streaming, game odds and more

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) are back on the road (kind of) for a Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets (2-3) late-Sunday afternoon.

This will be an interesting matchup with both teams affected by injuries to defensive starters. For the Eagles, they’ll be without Darius Slay, Jalen Carter, and Justin Evans, and the Jets announced Saturday that both of their starting CBs, Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, will miss the game. That’s going to be good news for Philly who should be able to take advantage, big time, of the matchups their absences will create.

Jalen Hurts led the Eagles offense to one of their most complete performances to date last weekend against the Rams, but they still only went 2-for-5 in the red zone. A win is great, but the QB admitted that game, and the four before it, would have been completely different if they were able to get into the end zone.

While the injuries to Philly’s defense are less than ideal, this is the week to have them, as they face a Zach Wilson-led Jets offense. Head coach Nick Sirianni was sure to point out that Wilson has a ton of weapons around him and a lot of talent, which is true, but the QB still has to get the ball to them, which hasn’t been all that consistent.

Jason Kelce said he doesn’t believe there are trap games in the NFL because it’s really any given Sunday, but if there was going to be a trap game for the Eagles, this would be it. But, Sirianni and Hurts are nothing if not emphatically consistent with not looking ahead, and taking things one day and one game at a time. With that mindset, it’s tough to see the Eagles not extending their undefeated streak both this season, and all-time against the Jets.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Location: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Referee: Scott Novak (Eagles are 6-2 in 8 games as side judge and referee)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Sirius: 133 (PHI), 82 (NYJ) | XM: 385 (PHI), 228 (NYJ)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

The Eagles are favorites on the road this week.

Philadelphia Eagles: -6.5 (-290)

New York Jets: +6.5 (+235)

Over/under: 42.5

History Lesson

The Eagles have never lost to the Jets, and are 12-0 in the all-time series. They last faced off back in December 2021, with the Eagles winning at MetLife Stadium, 33-18. It’s a close enough game that home field advantage typically makes the drive, with Philly fans flocking to support this team as much as, if not more than, ever.

Social Media Information

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Podcast: Follow @BGN_Radio

Eagles 2023 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at New England Patriots (Sept. 10, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 14, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime) Thursday Night Football

Week 3 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 25, 7:15 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 4 - vs. Washington Commanders (Oct. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 5 - at Los Angeles Rams (Oct. 8, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - at New York Jets (Oct. 15, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 7 - vs. Miami Dolphins (Oct. 22, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football*

*Kelly Green uniform debut

Week 8 - at Washington Commanders (Oct. 29, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 9 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 5, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 10 - BYE WEEK

Week 11 - at Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 20, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN/ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 12 - vs Buffalo Bills (Nov. 26, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 13 - vs San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 3, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 10, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 15 - at Seattle Seahawks (Dec. 17, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - vs. New York Giants (Dec. 25, 4:30 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs Arizona Cardinals (Dec. 31, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - at New York Giants (TBD)