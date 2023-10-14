Eagles roster moves announced ahead of Jets game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced four roster moves ahead of their Week 6 road game against the New York Jets. An overview:

LB Nakobe Dean was activated from injured reserve.

WR Quez Watkins was placed on injured reserve.

WR Devon Allen and CB Mekhi Garner were temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Note: Practice squad players can be temporarily promoted to the roster up to three times per season before they’re required to be exposed to waivers. This is the first elevation for Garner and the second for Allen.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

NAKOBE DEAN

Dean’s 21-day practice window was opened earlier this week since he was eligible to be activated from injured reserve. He was listed without a game status on the final injury report, which indicated he was going to play. Now he’s officially back on the roster. It will be interesting to see how the Eagles split linebacker snaps among Dean, Nicholas Morrow, and Zach Cunningham.

QUEZ WATKINS

Watkins was added to the injury report on Friday with a hamstring issue. It’s unclear if he re-aggravated the injury that previously cost him two games or if it’s a new issue. Watkins is now ineligible to return until Week 11 at the earliest (the Eagles have a Week 10 bye). Watkins’ injury means Olamide Zaccheaus will serve as WR3 behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

DEVON ALLEN



The Eagles previously elevated Allen for Week 3. He saw some kick returner action in addition to serving as a gunner on special teams. With Watkins out, Allen theoretically offers a deep speed skill set.

MEKHI GARNER



Garner’s elevation is a little unexpected/interesting. Wonder if the Eagles have been cross training him at safety at all. That would especially make sense with Justin Evans going on IR and Sydney Brown fighting through a hamstring injury.