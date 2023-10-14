Eagles News: Dallas Goedert facing Jets defense allowing the most tight end fantasy points and touchdowns

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

The Playbook, Week 6: Bills, Dolphins among most likely to win - ESPN+

The Eagles committed to getting Goedert back on track last week, and the result was an 8-117-1 receiving line on nine targets. It was Goedert’s first double-digit fantasy outing of 2023 and his first game with 20-plus points since Week 9 of last season. Goedert is averaging 5.6 targets per game, which aligns with his 5.5-5.9 range during the 2019-22 seasons, so he’s a good bet to return to consistent mid-to-back-end TE1 numbers moving forward. He should be in lineups against a Jets defense that has allowed the most TE fantasy points and touchdowns (5) this season.

Eagles-Jets Final Injury Report: Jalen Carter, Darius Slay, Quez Watkins, and Justin Evans all OUT - BGN

Nick Sirianni told reporters that Carter suffered an ankle injury during Wednesday’s practice. His comments suggested that Carter could miss as little as one game. Still, not ideal to be missing such a dominant player at all. And hopefully it doesn’t slow down his dominant start. The good news is the Eagles still have a lot of defensive tackle options with Fletcher Cox (who is back after missing last week), Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Kentavius Street, and Moro Ojomo all expected to contribute. Slay also figures to miss no more than one game, if Sirianni’s comments are an accurate representation of his status. With Slay out, the Eagles could start Josh Jobe on the outside opposite from James Bradberry. Eli Ricks and Kelee Ringo are the other options there with Bradley Roby — who was signed from the practice squad to the active roster on Friday afternoon — working in the slot.

Game Preview – PHI at NYJ - Iggles Blitz

That seems like a noteworthy difference. Let’s see if they try feeding Swift in the red zone and how that works. The Jets struggle for every point so scoring TDs instead of FGs makes it all the more difficult for them to keep up. I am curious to see how the Eagles coaches approach this game. Will Brian Johnson prefer to run on them or attack the banged up secondary? Will Sean Desai blitz Zach Wilson and try to overwhelm him or let his DL do their thing? The Eagles are the better team and should win this game. The Jets are dangerous because they can make plays on defense and then have weapons in Hall and Garrett Wilson on offense. If the Jets don’t come up with big plays, I think they will really struggle in this game.

In Roob’s Random Observations: What on Earth is going on with Rashaad Penny? - NBCSP

1. One Eagles player I get asked about more than almost anybody else is a guy who’s played less than almost anybody else. All Rashaad Penny has to show for his first five games in an Eagles uniform is nine snaps on offense, two on special teams and three non-descript carries for nine yards. Penny came here with so much fanfare. There was that 5.7 career rushing average, tied with Hall of Famer Marion Motley for the highest in NFL history by a running back with at least 300 carries. And Penny was so excited for the season after losing some weight and enjoying a healthy training camp. And we all figured D’Andre Swift would be RB1 but we also figured Penny would have some role alongside Kenny Gainwell. But it just hasn’t materialized. Penny hasn’t even gotten on the field in four of the Eagles’ five games, and the only reason he played at all against the Vikings was because Gainwell was out with a rib injury. And if all the backs stay healthy, Penny might not play again. It’s not that Penny is in the doghouse or hasn’t practiced or prepared well. He hasn’t done anything wrong. It’s just that Swift is clearly the best back on the roster right now, and Gainwell and Boston Scott have both been here three years and Nick Sirianni has a tremendous amount of trust in them. So why is Penny even here? Because he was cheap – one year, $1.23 million - and Howie Roseman understands that running backs get hurt more than players at any other position and if you can stockpile good backs with low price tags you do it. Swift, Scott, Penny and Gainwell all have cap figures under $2 million, so the Eagles have tremendous talent and depth at a key position without spending much money. So Penny waits to play and we wait to see him. Not what we expected, but it does make sense.

Cris Carter believes Breece Hall is the Key to take pressure off Zach Wilson - Gang Green Nation

Hall and the Jet’s offensive line will face the #1 rushing defence this week when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles allow an average of 61.2 yards on the ground, 3.1 yards per carry and have allowed just a single touchdown to running backs all season. My hope is that the Jets start to use play-action more in the gameplan, and if Breece gets going it’s only going to open up more throwing lanes for Zach. Wilson has only attempted 28 play-action passes this year, which is 26th in the league and a country mile behind league leader Kirk Cousins on 57.

Benjamin Franklin-inspired walk raises more than $11K for Eagles Autism Foundation - PE.com

You likely won’t find too many 18-year-olds who would consider themselves huge fans of Benjamin Franklin. You also won’t find too many 18-year-olds who have raised more than $11,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation. Alex Greenberg did just that to champion his cousin, Max, who is on the autism spectrum. “Max is a good example of the abilities we all possess, despite whatever labels might be put on us,” Alex said. “Whenever I see him, it brings me nothing but joy, and I think I speak for all of our family members when I say that. One thing that we can all learn from people like Max is that there’s so many things that they’re capable of.” A native of Princeton, New Jersey, Alex searched for a way to combine his admiration for his cousin, his affinity for one of the country’s Founding Fathers – “I remember just picking up the biography one day that Walter Isaacson wrote and having read through it and asking yourself, ‘What hasn’t this guy done?’”, and his passion for the Eagles. About a year ago, he decided that he wanted to walk the 50-mile trail that Franklin took when he crossed from New Jersey into Pennsylvania in 1723 upon his move from Boston to Philadelphia as a 17-year-old. Back in the spring, Alex started fundraising with all of the proceeds going to EAF.

Cowboys point/counterpoint: The importance of the Chargers game - Blogging The Boys

Tom: Is it being too dramatic to say this is a must-win game already? It feels that way to me. David: It’s not dramatic at all, Tom. The Cowboys spent weeks talking up that San Francisco 49ers game as a measuring stick just to come out there and get ripped to shreds in every manner of speaking. They’re now beaten and battered, both psychologically and literally, with several long-term injuries to key players. The Cowboys have made a habit under Mike McCarthy of coming back strong from a loss, and they did it just a week ago. They’ll need to do exactly that this week to avoid heading into the bye as losers of three of their last four games.

Commanders (and the coaching staff) face a “must win” game in Atlanta on Sunday - Hogs Haven

Washington needs to build up a bit of a ‘cushion’ in their win-loss record in the first half of the season. The game against the Bears was one that the Commanders were expected to win easily. By taking the “L” in Week 5, the team has fallen below .500 and ratcheted up the pressure to stack up some wins between now and Week 11. The team’s next 6 games are against the Falcons, Patriots, Eagles, Giants (twice) and Seahawks. While none of those games should be considered ‘easy’, they are all ‘winnable’, and Washington probably needs to come away with at least 4 wins in those 6 weeks to keep the 2023 season in their control.

I’m shoving my chips to the middle of the table - Big Blue View

This Giants team is not going to the Super Bowl. They are nowhere near as good as that 2000 Giants team. They are, however, going to make the playoffs against all odds. Everyone is predicting just the opposite, that this team will implode and revive memories of the 2017 disaster. People are now seriously contemplating the possibility that the Giants could win the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, and barring that, will draft high enough to grab Drake Maye, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy, Shedeur Sanders, or some other quarterback. I’m here to tell you that the only one of those quarterbacks the Giants may draft will be whichever one drops to Round 3, and only as insurance for Daniel Jones, who will be entrenched as the Giants’ franchise quarterback by January. How do I know this? Read on.

Daniel Jones Isn’t the (Only) Problem in New York - The Ringer

It’s not ideal to be talking about 2025 in Week 5 of the 2023 season. But the Giants were locked into being unable to replace Jones until 2024 as soon as they beat Minnesota in the playoffs last season. The playoff win took them out of the running for a new QB in 2023, preventing them from targeting a QB until 2024. A new quarterback in 2024 means no more contention until 2025. By re-signing Jones as the starter, Schoen and Daboll preserved both their ability to draft a quarterback and their own butts by keeping Jones under contract in case they can’t find his replacement. Jones may not be the guy the Giants end up with long-term. Right now, he’s just spending the night. And as Schoen said, this was never going to be an overnight fix. No matter how bad the Giants perform against the Bills, just remember: this is fine.

TGIFootball #10: Previewing Week 6 in the NFL, and Saints rookie DT Bryan Bresee - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa, Brandon Lee Gowton, and Stephen Serda preview Week 6 of the NFL season. The Chiefs took down the Broncos on Thursday Night Football–and RJ sits down with Saints rookie defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

