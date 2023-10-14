College football preview: 6 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Week 7

Week 7 of the college football season has a ton of great games on deck, including some high stakes match ups between ranked teams. In these high stakes matchups, NFL Draft prospects will be put to the test. Here are some names to keep an eye on this weekend.

Blake Corum, Running Back, Michigan v. Indiana (12 PM on Fox)

Michigan looks like one of the two best teams in the country right now and their offense is a big reason why. A healthy Blake Corum remains the engine of the Wolverines running game, already scoring ten touchdowns through the first six games of the season. Indiana is not going to be Michigan’s toughest opponent this year, but they should also put up a fight. Michigan will lean heavily on Corum to control the clock. Expect the Heisman hopeful to punish the Indiana defense.

Jermaine Burton, Wide Receiver, Alabama v. Arkansas (12 PM on ESPN)

Jermaine Burton had a breakout game for the Crimson Tide last week where he posted almost 200 receiving yards and scored twice in a close win over Texas A&M. Has the Alabama passing game finally found its groove? Well, if so, Burton should see the football quite a bit more against the Razorbacks as Alabama claws its way back into playoff contention.

Khyree Jackson, Cornerback, Oregon v. Washington (3:30 PM on ABC)

The Oregon/Washington game is the contest of the weekend and it will feature two of the nation’s top quarterbacks going head to head. Bo Nix and Michael Penix will be squarely in focus, there will be immense stress on each team’s defense to limit the opposing team’s explosive offense. For Oregon, it will be breakout cornerback Kyhree Jackson who will need to hold it down against the Huskies passing game. Jackson has been a stellar defender for the Ducks this year since transfering from Alabama, picking off two passes and breaking up four more. He is a big, athletic cornerback and will need to be at the top of his game tomorrow afternoon.

Audric Estime, Running Back, Notre Dame v. USC (7:30 PM on NBC)

Notre Dame’s schedule has been an absolute crucible this season. They are about to play their fourth straight game against a ranked opponent and have gone 1-2 in their last three games. Luckily for the Notre Dame offense, it could have a “Get Right Game” against USC’s porous defense. For Audric Estime, he should see the ball a lot in the running game as the Fighting Irish try to keep the ball away from Caleb Williams and company. Estime has been a very, very good back for Notre Dame this season but this game has “breakout” written all over it for the junior bruiser.

Kamren Kinchens, Safety, Miami v. North Carolina (7:30 PM on ABC)

Miami is coming off the most brutal loss any team has had this season and wants to put it in the past with a win over North Carolina. That will be no easy feat against Drake Maye and company. The Tar Heels have one of the best passing games in the nation and will take it to Miami on every possession. Limiting Maye will take a team effort and certainly a standout performance from Miami’s excellent safety Kamren Kinchens. Last week was his first game back after suffering a scary injury against Texas A&M in early September. He looked good and hopefully has his feet under him a bit more against North Carolina.

Laiatu Latu, Edge Defender, UCLA v. Oregon State (8 PM on Fox)

Few defensive players are playing as well as Laiatu Latu right now. The senior defender has five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. He is an every down menace and his next test is an explosive Oregon State offense. The Beavers have been fantastic this year with DJ Uiagalelei at the helm and they’re coming off a game where Uiagalelei threw five touchdowns. Needless to say, pass rush will be crucial in slowing the Beavers and getting the Bruins another win.