Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis take in thrilling Phillies NLDS clinching win

While everyone at the game was a big Phillies fan, these two were, most likely, literally the biggest in attendance.

By Drew Hamm
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Outside of winning Super Bowls and beating the Cowboys, there is nothing Philadelphia Eagles fans like more than when Birds players support the other local teams. On Thursday night, across the parking lot from their own home stadium, Eagles defensive linemen Fletcher Cox and Jordan Davis took in the thrilling Game 4 win by the Philadelphia Phillies over the loathsome and full-diapered Atlanta Braves.

Cox and Davis (who is almost certainly a Braves fan, seeing as he went to Georgia and is from North Carolina where the Braves are the closest MLB team, but is smart enough to not to broadcast that at Citizen’s Bank Park) spent much of the evening hyping up the crowd and, for Cox, getting involved in the post-game celebration.

I bet Cox and Nick Castellanos were talking about which version of “Dancing On My Own” they prefer. If not, then maybe Castellanos was offering up some pointers on how Cox can sock two dingers against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Cox, who missed last week’s win over the Rams, will be back in the lineup on Sunday which is great news because standout rookie Jalen Carter will be missing this weekend’s game due to an ankle injury that he suffered in practice on Wednesday.

On the year, Cox has 10 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery while the second-year pro Davis has been an extremely solid defensive tackle in Philadelphia’s rotation. He has 14 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two TFLs, and a forced fumble on the year. Here’s hoping Cox got to sleep in a little on Friday and Davis isn’t too torn up that his childhood team got waxed so they can get back to dominating on the d-line together on Sunday.

