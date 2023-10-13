Eagles-Jets Final Injury Report: Jalen Carter, Darius Slay, Quez Watkins, and Justin Evans all OUT

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 6 game against the New York Jets.

Four players were ruled OUT: Jalen Carter, Darius Slay, Quez Watkins, and Justin Evans.

Nick Sirianni told reporters that Carter suffered an ankle injury during Wednesday’s practice. His comments suggested that Carter could miss as little as one game. Still, not ideal to be missing such a dominant player at all. And hopefully it doesn’t slow down his dominant start. The good news is the Eagles still have a lot of defensive tackle options with Fletcher Cox (who is back after missing last week), Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Kentavius Street, and Moro Ojomo all expected to contribute.

Slay also figures to miss no more than one game, if Sirianni’s comments are an accurate representation of his status. With Slay out, the Eagles could start Josh Jobe on the outside opposite from James Bradberry. Eli Ricks and Kelee Ringo are the other options there with Bradley Roby — who was signed from the practice squad to the active roster on Friday afternoon — working in the slot.

Watkins is once again dealing with a hamstring injury. It’s not perfectly clear if it’s related to the same issue that caused him to miss two games. Watkins’ playing time as WR3 should’ve gone down anyway given the combination of his struggles and the relative success of Olamide Zaccheaus.

Evans suffered a neck injury early in Week 3 that caused him to miss Week 4. He returned to action in Week 5 to play 100% of the defensive snaps ... and suffer a knee injury that will have him sit out for at least four games since he was placed on injured reserve. With the Eagles on bye in Week 10, the next game Evans is eligible to play in is in Week 11. Evans’ absence means it’ll be Sydney Brown, if he’s healthy enough to play, and/or Terrell Edmunds playing at safety next to Reed Blankenship.

Two players were ruled QUESTIONABLE: Sydney Brown and Marlon Tuipulotu.

Brown was limited in practice all last week before being ruled out on the final injury report. Brown was limited in practice all this week before being ruled questionable this time. John McMullen says Brown told him he’s going to play on Sunday. It remains to be seen if Brown will be on a pitch count.

Tuipulotu was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday’s practice. If Mr. T can’t suit up, the Eagles might look to temporarily elevate Thomas Booker from the practice squad to go six-deep at defensive tackle.

Nakobe Dean was notably not listed with a game status on the final injury report.

The second-year linebacker was a full participant in Friday’s practice after previously being limited this week. The Eagles have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Saturday to officially activate Dean from injured reserve. They’ll have to free up a roster spot for him. It’ll be interesting to see how the Eagles split linebacker snaps among Dean, Nicholas Morrow, and Zach Cunningham.

Jack Stoll is ready to play despite being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

OUT

DT Jalen Carter (ankle)

S Justin Evans (knee)

CB Darius Slay (knee)

WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

S Sydney Brown (hamstring)

DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps)

RESERVE/INJURED

LB Shaun Bradley

LB Nakobe Dean (designated to return)

S Justin Evans

OT Roderick Johnson

C/G Cam Jurgens

CB Avonte Maddox

CB Zech McPhearson

Dean is dealing with a foot injury and is eligible to return in Week 6. Jurgens is dealing with a foot injury and is eligible to return in Week 9 at the earliest. Evans is dealing with a knee injury and is eligible to return in Week 11 at the earliest (Eagles have a Week 10 bye). Maddox is reportedly out for the season due to a pectoral injury. Bradley, Johnson, and McPhearson will miss the entire 2023 season since they were placed on IR ahead of roster cuts to the 53-player limit.

RESERVE/SUSPENDED BY COMMISSIONER

CB Isaiah Rodgers

Rodgers is suspended for the entire 2023 season due to gambling. He can apply for reinstatement next year.

NEW YORK JETS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

The Jets ruled three players OUT: starting cornerback D.J. Reed, special teams ace Justin Hardee, and backup nickel corner Brandin Echols.

It originally looked like Reed had a chance of playing in Week 6 but he failed to practice on Friday after being limited the previous two days. Reed is a good player so the Jets will miss him. Starting in his place will be Bryce Hall (not to be confused with running back Breece Hall), who allowed a 106.6 passer rating when targeted as a full-time starter in 2021.

Fellow starting cornerback Sauce Gardner is questionable to play after being added to injury report with an illness that caused him to miss Friday’s practice. It’s pretty rare for players to miss games with non-COVID illnesses so one would expect him to play. He just might be a bit more sluggish than usual.

Fullback Nick Bawden, rotational defensive end Micheal Clemons, and WR4 Xavier Gipson are also questionable to play.

OUT

CB Brandin Echols (hamstring)

CB Justin Hardee (hamstring)

CB D.J. Reed (concussion)

QUESTIONABLE

FB Nick Bawden (calf)

DE Micheal Clemons (ankle)

CB Sauce Gardner (illness)

WR Xavier Gipson (ankle)

RESERVE/INJURED

DL Bradlee Anae

OT Duane Brown

S Chuck Clark

CB Javelin Guidry

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen

DL Ifeadi Odenigbo

QB Aaron Rodgers

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

OT Carter Warren

TE Kenny Yeboah

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

S Jarrick Bernard-Converse