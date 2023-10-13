NFL Week 6 betting advice: Eagles at Jets pick and props

Steve Maltepes, known as “The Philly Godfather,” will impart his gambling wisdom on the Eagles and where the smart money is going on various pro football games each weekend this season. Maltepes is one of the nation’s hottest sports betting experts who appears weekly on national radio and has his own website, www.thephillygodfather.com.

Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) at New York Jets (2-3), 4:25 p.m. Sunday

The Line: Eagles minus-7/Total: 41

What is the line telling you:

Originally this line opened with the Eagles minus-6.5 with a combined total set at 43 in the offshore betting markets, but since then, we’ve seen a slight half-point uptick on the side and a two-point drop on the total. Even though the Eagles are coming off their best performance of this short season, with a convincing win and cover over a very well-coached Rams team, the Jets look good in this spot at home. With a 2-3 record, this Jets team does have a quality win over the Bills in Week One, and two of their three losses this season have come by five points or less. The Jets still have one of the better pass defenses in the NFL. Combine that with expected rain and high winds for this matchup, that could help slow down the Eagles’ offense just enough to stay within the 7-point Vegas spread. As of right now, over 75-percent of the tickets punched offshore, Vegas and Atlantic City have been on Philly. Come gameday that number might even get higher, so there’s a ton of love for the Eagles right now, and since this is a market, you’re buying slightly high on Philadelphia’s price of minus-7. It also looks like Fletcher Cox, Jalen Carter and Darius Slay won’t be playing on Sunday for Philadelphia. The Eagles are 12-0 all-time vs. the Jets and should also win this game but covering the 7-point spread with key components missing on the defensive side of the ball will be difficult.

Bottom line: Take the Jets plus 7.

Eagles game props

Jalen Hurts under 1.5 passing Touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts longest completion under 37.5 yards

What is the line telling you:

The Jets have a very good pass defense, so the Eagles will have to beat them rushing the ball. That will also translate over into how long Hurts has time to pass. We like the under Hurts 1.5 touchdowns and the longest completion under 37.5 yards.

Around the NFL

Baltimore Ravens (3-2) vs Tennessee Titans (2-3), 9:30 a.m. Sunday in London

The Line: Ravens minus-2.5/Total: 42

What is the line telling you:

The Titans haven’t been able to move the ball or score on a good defense all season. They put up 15 against the Saints’ defense (Ranked No. 4 in opponent yards per play), three points against a Browns’ defense (ranked No. 1 in opponent yards per play), and they only put up 15 against a Colts’ defense that ranks 19th in opponent yards per play. The only success the Titans have had all season on offense came against the Chargers and Bengals defenses, which rank No. 28 and No. 26, respectively, in OYPP and are in the basement of the NFL in almost every defensive metric. Then add the fact that the Titans are missing key guys on offense and defense for this game, and the Ravens are getting much healthier flying into London.

It might get ugly.

Bottom line: The Ravens win the game and more than likely cover the spread. Some additional moves: Ravens minus-2.5 in the first half, and the moneyline at minus-160, and the Ravens minus-4 for a full game and on the moneyline.

(Betting lines are subject to change.)

