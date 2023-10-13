Eagles News: Philadelphia is using Robert Saleh’s words as motivation

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

The Eagles and Phillies are (insert Michael Jordan meme) taking things personally - PhillyVoice

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh evidently gave the Philadelphia Eagles some bulletin board material this week when he said about the Eagles’ tush push, “If [Jalen Hurts] carries the ball, we have to give him 11 kisses.” Translation: “We’re going to try to inflict pain on Jalen Hurts.” [...] In other words, he’s not a complaining weasel about the Eagles’ controversial QB sneaks, like JaQ Del Rio was a few weeks ago. And certainly, it’s no secret in the NFL that if you have a chance to inflict pain on an opposing quarterback, especially one as good as Jalen Hurts, defensive players are going to take it. There’s nothing really all that inflammatory about what Saleh said. Doesn’t matter. The Eagles are clearly using Saleh’s words as motivation, as Fletcher Cox, with only a hint of a smile, repeated the “11 kisses” quote during the Eagles’ locker room session on Thursday. Via ESPN’s Tim McManus:

Key to containing Breece Hall? “Gotta go kiss him 11 times.”



Robert Saleh’s comments did not go unnoticed by Eagles’ Fletcher Cox. pic.twitter.com/DmRfBAR2E1 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) October 12, 2023

Eagles vs. Jets stats preview - BGN

When I came into this, I expected the Jets’ defense to be more highly rated. I have heard Jets fans complain about the defense this year, and I can see why. Some of this is likely to do with the offense putting them in bad spots, but the Jets’ defense has been disappointing this year. The Eagles’ passing numbers keep getting better, and the run game just continues to excel as the best in the league as these numbers show.

Above the Nest with Raichele #92: Justin Walters joins to preview Week 6 vs. the Jets - BGN Radio

Sports Anchor/Reporter for WPIX-11 New York City, Justin Walters (@JustinWaltersTV) stops by to talk with Raichele Privette about his confidence in QB Zach Wilson, the significance of losing right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker and ket matchups to watch.

Eagles Notebook - Iggles Blitz

I just watched part of the Broncos-Chiefs game and it was hard not to notice safety Justin Simmons, who might be available in a trade. It would be tempting to go get him for this season. Brown might be a long term answer, but Simmons is a stud now and has familiarity with the Fangio scheme. He has more INTs of Patrick Mahomes than any other player. That tells you he’s pretty good. He’s also a strong, physical tackler. Simmons will turn 30 next month so the Broncos might be willing to deal him as they look toward the future. If he is truly available, Howie Roseman needs to make a call and find out what the price is.

Every NFL team’s highest-graded wide receiver from Week 5 - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles: A.J. Brown (85.0). The matchup between the Eagles and the Rams featured two of the hottest receivers in the league in A.J. Brown (88.7) and Puka Nacua (89.5). Brown continued his hot streak with 127 yards on the day (sixth). He did not score or force a missed tackle but recorded three catches of 24-plus yards. Brown was targeted three times in the 10-19-yard range and caught all of them for 74 yards (second).

Jets hope to snap oh-for-forever skid against Eagles - ESPN

Of all the head-to-head matchups among the 32 franchises, there are only three instances of one team being undefeated against another. The Eagles are 6-0 against the Houston Texas, and the Minnesota Vikings are 5-0 against the Texans — but the Texans didn’t join the NFL until 2002. The Cleveland Browns started 12-0 against the Arizona Cardinals, but that streak ended in 1955, when they were the Chicago Cardinals. So, yes, the Jets-Eagles series is like no other. “No kidding, I didn’t know that,” Woodall said of the 0-12 all-time mark in the series. He’s not alone. “I didn’t know anything about it,” Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley said. Tight end Tyler Conklin said, “I had no idea. All I know is, they’re undefeated right now. It’s a good opportunity to give a really good team their first loss and a good opportunity to go get the first win against that franchise. Two birds with one stone.” No pun intended. It’s not a big deal in the Eagles’ locker room, either. “Nah, we don’t talk about that,” defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said.

Is it time for Howie Roseman to do something he rarely does? - NBCSP

But … Swift may be different. I’m pretty sure he is different. The main reasons teams don’t sign running backs to second contracts or big-money deals are because they have a short shelf life, they generally start losing their effectiveness somewhere around 27 year old and they can’t stay healthy. Swift? First of all, he’s only 24, and if you’re going to pay a running back, you want him to be a guy who’s young and has a better chance to remain productive for a few more years. But the biggest reason Swift still has tremendous value is that he’s never gotten a huge workload. During his three years in Detroit, he had 364 carries and 520 touches.. That’s 9.1 carries per game and 13 touches per game. He ranked 31st in the league in carries and 24th in touches during that span, and those are numbers that tell you he’s probably got a lot of good football left.

Spadaro: Eagles trusting as ‘next men up’ keep team rolling - PE.com

The Eagles also were down two defensive tackles on Sunday, with both Fletcher Cox and Marlon Tuipulotu sidelined. For Cox, it was an uncomfortable and unpleasant experience sitting at home watching the game. He’s been a durable star in this league, so watching on television wasn’t ideal. “I didn’t enjoy it at all, but the guys made me feel like I was still there. They were Facetiming me and so that made me feel closer, but it was still tough,” he said. “I haven’t missed many games in my career. I didn’t like it. Being back out there at practice today felt great. I’m excited to play on Sunday.”

Berman-Wulf emails: Eagles-Jets matchups to watch, injury updates, predictions - PHLY

Wulf: I’ve made some immediately-regretted predictions in my day, but even I can’t imagine predicting Zach Wilson of all quarterbacks (the worst in the league over the past three seasons by EPA per dropback) being the one to end the longest active streak of head-to-head domination in American sports. The injuries on defense worry me, and I think Quinnen Williams will probably be more of a factor than Aaron Donald was last week, but the disparity at the most important position is too great. Eagles 23, Jets 14

Roses while you can still smell them: An acknowledgement of Breece Hall’s excellence - Gang Green Nation

All this to say, the NFL hasn’t seen a running back bounce back from an ACL injury like this since since Adrian Peterson ran for 2000 yards coming off an ACL injury. At the rate that Breece is going, this season might end up just as impressive and that’s worthy of praise. With all that in mind, one of my favorite song lyrics is “If you admire someone, you should go ahead and tell them. People never get the flowers while they can still smell them.” Breece Hall deserves his roses right here and right now with the performance that he’s been providing so I’m here to hand them out virtually. To come back from this injury and to perform like this? Sheeeeeeesh, one bouquet might not even be enough.

8 NFL coaches on the hot seat, ranked from smoldering to pants on fire - SB Nation

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones wants, needs, craves his team to start winning. Mike McCarthy has been a solid coach for the Cowboys, but “solid” is what leads to a lot of regular season success and playoff mediocrity. This is still a team that’s in good shape, and truthfully most teams will lose to the 49ers this season — but the inability to even look competitive against San Francisco, paired with an embarrassing loss to the Cardinals makes his future dicey. If this team drops another easy game or two then Jerry is going to make heads roll. Hot seat status: Smoldering.

The Dallas Cowboys Offense Is Broken. Is Mike McCarthy Capable of Fixing It? - The Ringer

With all that evidence, it seems like the Cowboys probably overreacted in completely overhauling a scheme that had otherwise been effective. Even if Moore, the team’s offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022, and McCarthy did mutually agree to split, it would have probably been more rational to make subtle changes to the offense and just hope for a bit of regression toward the turnover mean. Instead, McCarthy decided to start from scratch. He’s calling more passes on early downs this season, which analytics will tell you is a good thing. But not all passes are equally efficient. McCarthy is using a lot of “quick-game” calls, which aren’t nearly as productive as longer dropbacks—they’re mostly seen as an extension of the run game, and as with a run call, the primary goal is to pick up just enough yards to keep the offense ahead of the chains. But I’m not sure that’s how McCarthy views them. Based on his play-calling this year, he seems to think those short, largely inefficient throws are the foundation of his pass game: The Cowboys’ quick-game usage rate is double what it was last year, per PFF.

NFC playoffs tracker: How Week 6 could impact the eventual postseason picture - Blogging The Boys

Cowboys @ Chargers. While the Kellen Moore Bowl may feel more personal than practical for Dallas, it’s still a crucial win they need to try and chase Philadelphia, and avoid limping into their bye week. 4-2 will feel much different than 3-3 when the Cowboys rest next week, and confidence will be needed with the Rams and Eagles coming up following the bye. Eagles @ Jets. Other than their blowout loss to Dallas in Week 2, the Jets have been more competitive without Aaron Rodgers than most would have assumed. They only lost by three to Kansas City two weeks ago and are coming off a road win over Denver. Can they do the Cowboys a favor and upset the Eagles? Probably not, but that’s why it’s called an “upset.”

Brian Daboll rules out Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas - Big Blue View

The New York Giants have carried an extensive injury report this week and will be without some of their most important players when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. Both Andrew Thomas and Daniel Jones have been ruled out by head coach Brian Daboll. He also ruled OC John Michael Schmitz, OT Matt Peart, and EDGE Azeez Ojulari out as well. Jones suffered his neck injury in last week’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. And while there was optimism that he could avoid missing time, Daboll said that Jones felt “a bit more sore” during the week, and he didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Left tackle Andrew Thomas suffered a hamstring injury back in week one, which he aggravated in practice a week ago, and hasn’t practiced since.

All aTwitter: 13 October 2023 - Jay Gruden says it’s time for the Commanders to ‘hit the panic button’ - Hogs Haven

It’s time to hit the panic button for the Washington Commanders.

Strahm und drang: Phillies 3, Braves 1 - The Good Phight

The Phillies are going back to the NLCS! With their 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night, the Phillies will be going to baseball’s final four for the second straight year. [BLG Note: Let’s gooooooo!]

