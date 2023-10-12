Eagles Injury Report: Jalen Carter unexpectedly misses practice

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 6 game against the New York Jets.

Three players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Jalen Carter, Darius Slay, and Justin Evans.

Carter is an unexpected addition to the injury report after previously not even being on it at any point this season. He is listed with an ankle issue. One would hope it’s not too serious since he’s been a pretty amazing player for the Eagles despite being a rookie.

Slay missed his second straight practice; he’s on track to sit out of his first game (for non-resting reasons) since the 2020 season. Josh Jobe figures to start at cornerback on the outside in his place. With Slay potentially out and Avonte Maddox on injured reserve, the Eagles are set to be without two of their top three cornerbacks.

Evans also missed his second straight practice, which means he likely won’t be starting need to Reed Blankenship. If Sydney Brown isn’t healthy enough to play, it’ll be Terrell Edmunds starting once again. Not great. The Eagles could also look to temporarily elevate Tristin McCollum from the practice squad for more depth on the back end.

Four players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Nakobe Dean, Sydney Brown, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Jack Stoll.

The Eagles might prefer Dean to have a full week of practice under his belt before activating him to the roster. But we’ll see about that. If Dean can’t play, Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham will continue to serve as the Eagles’ top two linebackers. If Dean can suit up, it’ll be interesting to see how the team splits snaps at that position.

Brown was limited all of last week before missing the Los Angeles Rams game. If he’s limited all this week, is he really going to be able to play? It’d be nice to have him back but there’s always risk in re-aggravating his hamstring issue.

Tuipulotu was upgraded from DNP to limited, which means he might actually have a chance to play this week. If not ready for Sunday, he could be back next week.

Stoll was limited again. If he can’t suit up, the Eagles will have Grant Calcaterra and Albert Okwuegbunam as backups to Dallas Goedert.

Two players were listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Fletcher Cox and Rashaad Penny.

Finally, some good news: Cox appears to be on track to return after missing Week 5. The Eagles could really afford to have him healthy with Carter potentially out. If Carter and Tuipulotu both can’t play, the Eagles will use these defensive tackles: Cox, Jordan Davis, Milton Willliams, Kentavius Street, and rookie Moro Ojomo. They might also look to temporarily elevate Thomas Booker from the practice squad.

Penny might still be a healthy scratch.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Jalen Carter (ankle)

S Justin Evans (knee)

CB Darius Slay (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Sydney Brown (hamstring)

LB Nakobe Dean (foot)

TE Jack Stoll (shoulder)

DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Fletcher Cox (back)

RB Rashaad Penny (illness)

NEW YORK JETS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

Two changes to the Jets’ Wednesday injury report:

1) Fullback Nick Bawden was upgraded to limited. He has a chance to play.

2) Rotational defensive end Micheal “don’t spell it Michael” Clemons was downgraded from full to limited.

Special teams ace/depth cornerback Justin Hardee and backup nickel Brandin Echols are on track to miss Sunday’s game.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Brandin Echols (hamstring)

CB Justin Hardee (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

FB Nick Bawden (calf)

OT Mekhi Becton (knee)

DE Micheal Clemons (ankle)

CB D.J. Reed (concussion)

OT Billy Turner (toe)

FULL PARTICIPATION

OG Joe Tippmann (knee)