 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 6 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s football matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Our Week 6 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 5, Tyler Jackson and John Stolnis are now tied for the top spot. The BGN Community overtook me in the standings after I had a terrible showing.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone on staff believes the Birds are going to advance to 6-0 by beating the New York Jets. The Eagles have literally never lost to the Jets. Why pick against them now?

BGN Community Week 5 record: 9-5

BGN Community overall record: 50-28

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

(If you can’t see the polls, click here and try opening this article from the front page.)

Poll

Which team will win in Week 6?

view results
  • 0%
    Broncos
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Chiefs
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 6?

view results
  • 0%
    Ravens
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Titans
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 6?

view results
  • 0%
    Commanders
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Falcons
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 6?

view results
  • 0%
    49ers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Browns
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 6?

view results
  • 0%
    Saints
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Texans
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 6?

view results
  • 0%
    Panthers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Dolphins
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 6?

view results
  • 0%
    Seahawks
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bengals
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 6?

view results
  • 0%
    Colts
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jaguars
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 6?

view results
  • 0%
    Vikings
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bears
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 6?

view results
  • 0%
    Patriots
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Raiders
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 6?

view results
  • 0%
    Lions
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Buccaneers
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 6?

view results
  • 0%
    Cardinals
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Rams
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 6?

view results
  • 0%
    Eagles
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jets
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 6?

view results
  • 0%
    Giants
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bills
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 6?

view results
  • 0%
    Cowboys
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Chargers
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation