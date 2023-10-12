NFL Week 6 Game Picks

Our Week 6 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 5, Tyler Jackson and John Stolnis are now tied for the top spot. The BGN Community overtook me in the standings after I had a terrible showing.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone on staff believes the Birds are going to advance to 6-0 by beating the New York Jets. The Eagles have literally never lost to the Jets. Why pick against them now?
BGN Community Week 5 record: 9-5
BGN Community overall record: 50-28
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Vote for your picks below.
(If you can’t see the polls, click here and try opening this article from the front page.)
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
0%
Broncos
-
0%
Chiefs
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
0%
Ravens
-
0%
Titans
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
0%
Commanders
-
0%
Falcons
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
0%
49ers
-
0%
Browns
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
0%
Saints
-
0%
Texans
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
0%
Panthers
-
0%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
0%
Seahawks
-
0%
Bengals
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
0%
Colts
-
0%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
0%
Vikings
-
0%
Bears
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
0%
Patriots
-
0%
Raiders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
0%
Lions
-
0%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
0%
Cardinals
-
0%
Rams
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
0%
Eagles
-
0%
Jets
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
0%
Giants
-
0%
Bills
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
0%
Cowboys
-
0%
Chargers
