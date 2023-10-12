Thursday Night Football: Broncos vs. Chiefs

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season will kick off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos (1-4) and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1).

The Chiefs lead the all-time series between these AFC West opponents, 71-54, and have won an incredible 15 games in a row over the Broncos. They last faced off on New Years Day near the end of the 2022 season, with Kansas City winning at home by just three points, 27-24.

Andy Reid and Co. are firmly atop of the division, and even if they have competition for the top spot, it’s certainly not the Broncos. Not to bask in the failure of other teams, but Sean Payton seems at least a little bit deserving of the criticism he’s receiving after five games — he had some big (read: loud) thoughts about how Denver was coached last season, but hasn’t been doing much better.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV Schedule

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Location: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Sirius: 158 (DEN), 83 (KC), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (DEN), 225 (KC)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Amazon Prime Video

Odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Denver Broncos: +10.5 (+410)

Kansas City Chiefs: -10.5 (-550)

Over/Under: 47.5

BLG Pick: Chiefs -10.5

Open thread: Discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.