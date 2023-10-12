Eagles Injury Report: Two secondary starters miss practice

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 6 game against the New York Jets.

Three players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Darius Slay, Justin Evans, and Marlon Tuipulotu.

Slay is listed with a knee injury. His absence comes as a surprise since he played 100% of the snaps in Week 5. Slay hasn’t missed a game (aside from resting in a meaningless 2021 Week 18 finale) since Week 14 of the 2020 season. If he can’t play against the Jets, Josh Jobe figures to start in his place.

Evans is also listed with a knee injury despite playing 100% of the snaps in Week 5. If Evans can’t play, the Eagles will be forced to start Terrell Edmunds next to Reed Blankenship again (assuming Sydney Brown isn’t ready to play). Not ideal.

Tuipulotu missed Week 5 due to his injury. He’s on track to miss this week’s game as well, which means Moro Ojomo could be active again.

Four players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Nakobe Dean, Fletcher Cox, Sydney Brown, and Jack Stoll.

Dean has a chance to return to the field after getting hurt in Week 1. The second-year linebacker did not downplay his chances of being activated from injured reserve to play on Sunday. Assuming he does suit up, it’ll be interesting to see how the Eagles split snaps at linebacker among Dean, Nicholas Morrow, and Zach Cunningham.

Ahead of his first practice since sustaining a foot injury in Week 1, Nakobe Dean was asked if he’s back to 100 percent.



Dean, all smiles: “I’m bout there.” pic.twitter.com/MlbnIgEsbu — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) October 11, 2023

Last week’s reporting indicated the Eagles were optimistic about Cox being able to return in Week 6. The team might be managing his practice workload to get him to Sunday.

Brown was limited in practice all last week before being ruled out. With Evans banged up, it’d be ideal to get Brown back on the field this week. We’ll have to see how the rookie safety’s practice participation progresses (or not).

Stoll primarily serves as a blocking tight end behind Dallas Goedert. If he can’t play, the Eagles will have Grant Calcaterra and Albert Okwuegbunam as their backup tight ends.

One player was listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Rashaad Penny.

Penny was unexpectedly downgraded to doubtful due to illness prior to the Eagles-Rams game. He probably would’ve been a healthy scratch anyway. But now he’s ready to play again if the Eagles ever want to actually use him.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Justin Evans (knee)

CB Darius Slay (knee)

DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Sydney Brown (hamstring)

DT Fletcher Cox (back)

LB Nakobe Dean (foot)

TE Jack Stoll (shoulder)

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Rashaad Penny (illness)

NEW YORK JETS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

Not listed on the Jets’ injury report: starting right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker was placed on injured reserve. We wrote about that development earlier this week. Bad news for New York’s offensive line.

Jets fullback Nick Bawden, special teams ace Justin Hardee, and backup nickel cornerback Brandin Echols all missed Wednesday’s practice.

Starting left tackle Mekhi Becton has been dealing with a knee injury that caused him to miss several snaps in Week 5. Looks like he’ll try to play through it again this week.

D.J. Reed, who starts across from Sauce Gardner, missed Week 5 due to a concussion but he’s on track to return this week. He must be medically cleared before he can play.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

FB Nick Bawden (calf)

CB Brandin Echols (hamstring)

CB Justin Hardee (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OT Mekhi Becton (knee)

CB D.J. Reed (concussion)

OT Billy Turner (toe)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DE Micheal Clemons (ankle)

OG Joe Tippmann (knee)