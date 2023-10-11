Eagles News: Jalen Carter is off to a historically great start

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai on quick study Jalen Carter: ‘He’s a sponge’ - NFL.com

The Eagles’ earth-mover has racked up 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four QB hits and 12 tackles through five games and 164 defensive snaps (just 51% of the Eagles’ defensive plays). In Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, Carter had a monster game of four tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, a pair of QB hits and four QB pressures. He’s had at least four pressures in each game, per Next Gen Stats. All told, Carter has racked up 25 pressures — nine more than any other rookie defensive tackle in their first five games during the Next Gen era.

Since 2016, when @NextGenStats' pressure data began being tracked, only two #NFL DTs have recorded 25+ pressures, 3.5+ sacks and 2+ FFs in the first 5 games of a season:



Jalen Carter (2023)

Aaron Donald (2020)#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/4dbNmhUQ5s — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) October 10, 2023

Ranking the 12 best NFL rookies so far - SB Nation

No. 3: Jalen Carter, DT — Philadelphia Eagles. The best defensive player in the 2023 NFL Draft can play football ... WHO KNEW?! We all know why Carter fell down the board due to off-field issues, but no defensive rookie has made as big of an impact that Carter through five games. As it stands he’s ever bit the dominant force in the middle that he was at Georgia. Carter is collapsing the pocket inside and wrecking havoc for opposing quarterbacks, sitting at 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles over five starts. When Carter isn’t stuffing the stat sheet he’s making life easier for everyone around him and is showing every bit that he can be a staple in the NFL for a long, long time.

Top 2023 NFL rookies: Ranking 10 best first-years, young QBs - ESPN

2. Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles. Stats: 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumblesDrafted: No. 9 overall. Carter has certainly made a case to be the NFL’s top rookie with his disruptive traits on the Eagles’ defensive front. He has 12 pressures, and his pass rush win rate of 23.5% ranks 13th in the league. If you watch his tape, you can see his interior matchup ability, power and initial first-step quickness. Carter has game-wrecking talent at a premium position, and if he continues playing like this, he’ll be in the mix for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Jalen Carter favored to win Rookie of the Year, but says he still has a lot to improve - PFT

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter is the betting favorite to be named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year, but he thinks he has a whole lot more to do. Asked if he feels unstoppable, Carter said he doesn’t see it that way. “Nah, I wouldn’t say unstoppable,” Carter said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I still got a lot to improve, man. There’s a lot of plays out there where I could have won my rep but I got blocked that rep. So I just gotta get better every week.

Roob’s Eagles Stats: Some crazy Carter, Brown and Covey numbers - NBCSP

CARTER THE UNSTOPPABLE SACK MACHINE: Carter had two sacks Sunday, becoming the first Eagles rookie defensive tackle with two sacks in a game since Corey Simon had two against the Saints at the Superdome in 2000. The only other Eagles rookie interior lineman with two sacks in a game (not counting the 1987 strike replacement games) is Jerome Brown, who had two against the Cards at Busch Stadium in 1987. Carter now has 3 ½ sacks, most by an Eagle in his first five games since Simon had 4.0 in 2000. Carter also has four tackles for loss and four quarterback hits and is the first interior lineman with 3 ½ sacks, four TfL and four QB hits in his first five games since Chris Jones of the Patriots in 2013.

Eagles Film Analysis: All-22 offense takeaways from the Rams game - BGN

Let’s talk redzone. The Eagles are bad at the moment. I’ll be honest, I can’t really figure out why so I don’t have too much to say here right now. But I think the Eagles should commit to running it more and grinding out some tough yards. Maybe, even consider using someone like Rashaad Penny who can get an extra yard or two after contact? Hurts just looks a bit unsure in the redzone right now and it’s something the Eagles need to sort out because it will matter at some point this year.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.131: Eagles have a great week - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa recap the Week 5 action in the division and are joined by a very special guest Rob “Stats” Guerrera to share his thoughts on the 49ers demolishing the Cowboys.

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 6 edition - PhillyVoice

2) Eagles (5-0): For a team that went to the Super Bowl last season and is out to a 5-0 record, the Eagles almost feel a little under the radar. • The 49ers are wrecking everyone in their path. • The Cowboys had a few blowout wins, and their matchup against the 49ers on Sunday night was being billed as a potential NFC Championship Game preview. Plus, you know, they’re always going to be overhyped no matter what. • The Chiefs have all the Taylor Swift nonsense. • The Dolphins are a fun team with extreme speed. • Even locally, some attention is off of the Eagles because the highly likable Phillies are in the playoffs. And yet, even with some legitimate nitpicks, they are chugging right along, piling up wins.

Spadaro: A.J. Brown picks up where he left off in 2022 - PE.com

There are so many weapons in the Eagles’ offense and only one football and each one of the players understands that over the course of a 17-game regular season, turns will be taken with regards to who gets the football the most. These last three games, wins over Tampa Bay, Washington, and the Rams, it’s been wide receiver A.J. Brown’s turn, and he has produced to the tune of 24 receptions, 433 yards, and two touchdowns. For the season, Brown ranks tied for eighth in the league with 35 receptions, is fourth with 541 yards, is sixth with 26 first downs, and is sixth with 195 yards after the catch. “Everybody in this offense is going to make plays and you just have to take advantage when your number is called,” Brown said. “The nature of our job is that we all want the football, but it’s just not going to work that way. We all have to contribute every way we can to help this team win. That’s what it is all about, so I know I’ve had the ball come my way a lot lately and it may not be the case next week. That’s just the way it is.” Brown, of course, had a huge impact on the 2022 Eagles, setting a franchise record with 1,496 receiving yards to go along with 11 touchdowns and 88 receptions. He and DeVonta Smith are the perfect tandem, complementing each other and giving defensive secondaries fits.

NFL Week 6 Best Bets: Taking the Lions and Eagles against the spread - The Athletic

Philadelphia Eagles -6.5 (-110) at New York Jets. The Jets offensive line is banged up as they just lost Alijah Vera-Tucker for the year with a torn Achilles. A poor, injured offensive line is going to struggle against this fierce Eagles defensive front seven. Jalen Carter is proving to be one of the best picks in this past year’s NFL Draft, and I can’t pass up this matchup. Also, maybe this Jets defense is a little overrated. Time will tell. Worst line to bet: Eagles -6.5 (-115)

Report: Jets “looking at options” for Mecole Hardman, including possible trade - Gang Green Nation

I’m not sure I entirely understand the rationale for moving on from Hardman. Hardman is currently losing snaps to Randall Cobb, who has participated in almost half of the offense’s plays as the number three wide receiver. In those snaps, Cobb has produced a grand total of 3 catches for 20 yards. You don’t need to be super high on Hardman to believe he could easily eclipse that production. At the very least, his speed would at least add a threat that Cobb does not possess. Given how little Cobb has provided, I would think the Jets would seek to replace him, not ship out the most logical replacement.

Mike McCarthy has led an offensive showing as poor as Sunday night in recent memory - Blogging The Boys

To be clear, these are instances (beginning with the most recent) where a team had no more than 197 total yards of offense and committed at least four turnovers on offense in the same game. You will note that the Cowboys are our most recent offering but that the third-most recent team to do it prior to Sunday was the 2015 Green Bay Packers. I wonder who coached them and called their offense! Hmm.

A roadmap for the rest of Washington’s 2023 season. Part 1. - Hogs Haven

First, to be blunt, this season is almost certainly lost, whether fans, coaches, and owners want to believe that or not. Therefore, there is little to gain by maintaining the current regime. The best we could hope for is the traditional Rivera rally toward mediocrity by season’s end. Maintaining the coaching staff just delays the inevitable, whether out of hope of the turnaround that is almost certainly not coming or out of a misplaced desire to be decent to the current coaches. Second, and most importantly, many decisions need to be made NOW, especially decisions around the roster. The current regime is not going to make the needed personnel moves because making them would eliminate the vain hope of a turnaround this year. Rivera’s de facto role as General Manager makes it too awkward to bring in an interim GM while leaving him neutered and in the coaching role only. More about this below. Third, we would like to see Eric Bieniemy get a shot at the Head Coach’s job on an interim basis. He might or might not be the right man for the job long-term. However, the only way to find out what he’s got is to give him a shot. Giving him the shot for the rest of the season is a risk-free trial. Obviously, Ron Rivera is not going to step aside for that to happen.

Giants to work out former Bengals OT La’el Collins, per report - Big Blue View

The New York Giants will work out former Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals tackle La’el Collins, per Mike Garofolo of NFL Network. Ian Rapoport initially reported that Collins worked out for the New York Jets on Tuesday. Both New York football teams find themselves in desperate need of tackle help in the absence of their best offensive linemen. The Giants have been without second-team All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas since Week 2, and head coach Brian Daboll didn’t seem all that optimistic that he’ll play this week. The Jets, meanwhile, just lost right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker for the season for the second consecutive year.

Monday Football Monday #154: Week 5 NFL Recap - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa, Mark Schofield and JP Acosta recap all of the Week 5 NFL action.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message