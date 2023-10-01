Eagles-Commanders instant reactions!

Whew! That was way too close.

The Eagles were presented with quite a few challenges throughout the Week 4 win against the Commanders. In addition to allowing the Commanders to score two touchdowns on their first two drives, the Eagles racked up penalties in the worst times and the refs made some questionable calls.

Thank goodness Jalen Hurts was able to get the passing game going with a 37 yard deep throw to DeVonta Smith right before halftime.

Hurts finished 25-of-37 for 319 yards with 2 TDs. AJ Brown had a big day, racking up 175 yards and 2 TDs. (The taunting was unnecessary and nearly costs the Birds the game.) BUT Nicholas Morrow was the star of the day. He was awesome, finishing with three sacks! Haason Reddick also had his first sack of the season.

The Eagles are 4-0, baby!!!

