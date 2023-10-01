Eagles vs. Commanders overtime game thread

The Eagles and Commanders are headed to overtime with Washington scoring a touchdown on the final play in regulation.

4Q - 0:00 [Eagles 31, Commanders 31]: Sam Howell had a 10-yard pass to Jahan Dotson for a touchdown with just 0:02 left on the clock.

4Q - 1:43 [Eagles 31, Commanders 24]: A.J. Brown caught a 28-yard touchdown pass to take the lead.

4Q - 8:01 [Eagles 24, Commanders 24]: Brian Robinson Jr. takes it 15 yards for a touchdown for the Commanders to tie things up.

4Q - 14:15 [Eagles 24, Commanders 17]: Eagles settle for another field goal, 36-yards, from Jake Elliott.

3Q - 7:11 [Eagles 21, Commanders 17]: Huge 59-yard touchdown pass by Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown, followed by a successful two-point conversion.

3Q - 11:39 [Eagles 13, Commanders 17]: Eagles settled for a 47-yard field goal instead of going 4th-and-3.

2Q - 0:00 [Eagles 10, Commanders 17]: The Eagles managed to get some points just before halftime, with Jake Elliott making a 41-yard field goal.

2Q - 1:39 [Eagles 7, Commanders 17]: The Commanders extend their lead with a 27-yard field goal.

2Q - 12:56 [Eagles 7, Commanders 14]: James Bradberry forced a fumble near the goal line, but it bounced into the endzone and was recovered by Commanders WR Terry McLaurin for a touchdown.

1Q - 1:17 [Eagles 7, Commanders 7]: The Eagles offense looked good in their first drive of the game, finishing it off with a five-yard carry into the endzone by D’Andre Swift.

1Q - 7:52 [Eagles 0, Commanders 7]: The Commanders offense just marched their way down the field and Curtis Samuel ran it in for a one-yard touchdown.

