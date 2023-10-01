Sunday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Jets

The NFL Week 4 slate of Sunday games will cap off with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) on the road against the New York Jets (1-2).

The Chiefs lead the all-time series between these teams, 19-18-1, and have won three of the four most recent meetings. They last faced off back in 2020, with Kansas City winning handedly at home, 35-9. If the Jets don’t figure out a way for QB Zach Wilson to be effective, we could see a similar score on Sunday night.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Location: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (KC), 85 (NYJ), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (KC), 225 (NYJ)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Kansas City Chiefs: -8.5 (-410)

New York Jets: +8.5 (+320)

Over/under: 41.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Chiefs: www.ArrowheadPride.com

Jets: www.GangGreenNation.com

This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!