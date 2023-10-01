 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles vs. Commanders: Second quarter scores updates

After the first quarter, the Eagles and Commanders are tied at a score of 7-7.

By Alexis Chassen
Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

This is your second quarter thread for the 2023 Week 4 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders game on Sunday afternoon. Join the discussion in the comments below.

Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter.

SCORE UPDATES

2Q - 12:56 [Eagles 7, Commanders 14]: James Bradberry forced a fumble near the goal line, but it bounced into the endzone and was recovered by Commanders WR Terry McLaurin for a touchdown.

1Q - 1:17 [Eagles 7, Commanders 7]: The Eagles offense looked good in their first drive of the game, finishing it off with a five-yard carry into the endzone by D’Andre Swift.

1Q - 7:52 [Eagles 0, Commanders 7]: The Commanders offense just marched their way down the field and Curtis Samuel ran it in for a one-yard touchdown.

[Stay tuned: This section will be updated with each scoring change.]

