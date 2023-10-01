Eagles-Commanders inactives: Justin Evans is OUT

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2023 NFL Week 4 game against the Washington Commanders.

The following seven Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Quez Watkins, Sydney Brown, Justin Evans, , Tanner McKee, Tyler Steen, Moro Ojomo, and Albert Okwuegbunam.

The big news is that Justin Evans is OUT after being ruled questionable to play on the final injury report. The Eagles will start Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds at safety. Tristin McCollum, set to make his NFL regular season debut, was temporarily called up from the practice squad to provide depth on the back end.

Watkins was ruled out on the final injury report. His absence means the Eagles have four active wide receivers: DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Britain Covey.

Brown was also ruled out on the final injury report. He might’ve started if he was healthy.

Mario Goodrich is notably active after being a healthy scratch in Week 3. He could see some playing time in the slot unless it’s purely James Bradberry there.

Albert Okwuegbunam is also notably active; he’s set to make his Eagles debut. He might not play much, though, as the fourth tight end behind Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, and Grant Calcaterra.

Under the NFL’s new third quarterback rule, McKee is allowed to play if both Jalen Hurts AND Marcus Mariota leave the game due to injury.

Penny is back to being a healthy scratch. Boston Scott is playing for the first time since Week 2.

Steen is the Eagles’ ninth offensive lineman.

Ojomo has six defensive tackles ahead of him on the depth chart.

Braden Mann is active for his second game as the Eagles’ punter.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

WR Quez Watkins - Injury.

S Sydney Brown - Injury.

S Justin Evans - Injury.

QB Tanner McKee* - Third QB.

RB Rashaad Penny - Fourth RB.

OL Tyler Steen - Ninth OL.

DT Moro Ojomo - Seventh DT.

Washington Commanders Inactive List

No surprises for Washington.

RB Chris Rodriguez

DE K.J. Henry

OT Trent Scott

OG Chris Paul

TE Curtis Hodges

WR Mitchell Tinsley